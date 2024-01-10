Newsnews
News

Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring

Written by: Cordie Faircloth | Published: 11 January 2024
humane-announces-layoffs-and-cto-transition-amid-company-restructuring
News

The much-anticipated hardware startup, Humane, has made headlines with the announcement of a significant company restructuring. This move includes the departure of 10 employees, which accounts for 4% of its workforce. Additionally, the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is transitioning into an advisory role after serving for five years.

Key Takeaway

Humane’s recent announcement of layoffs and CTO transition reflects the company’s strategic realignment as it prepares to introduce its highly-anticipated ambient computing devices to the market.

Company Restructuring and Leadership Transition

In a recent LinkedIn post, CEO and co-founder Bethany Bongiorno shared insights into the company’s transition from a stealth mode to a customer-facing phase, emphasizing the need for strategic changes to support sustained growth. This announcement coincides with the unveiling of the company’s innovative ambient computing devices, marking a pivotal moment for Humane.

Background and Financial Backing

Established in 2017 by former Apple executives Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane had garnered substantial financial support from prominent backers, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman. The company’s revelation last June introduced the Ai Pin, a wearable device incorporating advanced sensors, AI capabilities, and a projector for displaying information on various surfaces.

Challenges and Future Plans

Despite the extensive publicity surrounding its products, Humane has faced challenges. The departure of 10 employees, including the CTO’s transition, hints at the complexities of navigating the competitive hardware market. The company’s proactive approach to internal promotions and ongoing recruitment efforts underscores its commitment to overcoming obstacles and driving future success.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips
News

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips

by Denna Cowley | 12 September 2023
Sensor Tower Announces Layoffs And Executives Departure
News

Sensor Tower Announces Layoffs And Executives Departure

by Cherri Witt | 9 September 2023
Cash-Strapped EV Maker Arrival Makes Another Round Of Layoffs
News

Cash-Strapped EV Maker Arrival Makes Another Round Of Layoffs

by Rachael Mcadoo | 11 October 2023
VW’s Cariad Faces Layoffs And Software Delays
News

VW’s Cariad Faces Layoffs And Software Delays

by Rae Burnside | 30 October 2023
A New Era Dawns At Cruise As Co-Founder Resigns
News

A New Era Dawns At Cruise As Co-Founder Resigns

by Pennie Mendenhall | 27 November 2023
The Struggles Of Arrival: A Once-Promising EV Startup On The Brink
News

The Struggles Of Arrival: A Once-Promising EV Startup On The Brink

by Odessa Koch | 4 November 2023
New Era In Tech: Layoffs Are A Distant Memory
News

New Era In Tech: Layoffs Are A Distant Memory

by Trish Mixon | 27 September 2023
Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring
News

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring

by Heddie Corrigan | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark

by Cordie Faircloth | 11 January 2024
How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark
GAMING

How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark

by Cordie Faircloth | 11 January 2024
Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform
News

Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform

by Cordie Faircloth | 11 January 2024
X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers
News

X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers

by Cordie Faircloth | 11 January 2024
Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring
News

Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring

by Cordie Faircloth | 11 January 2024
Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal
News

Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal

by Cordie Faircloth | 11 January 2024
Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.
News

Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.

by Cordie Faircloth | 11 January 2024
How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark

by Cordie Faircloth | 10 January 2024