fujitsu-under-fire-over-uk-post-office-scandal

Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is under mounting pressure in the U.K. following its involvement in a scandal that led to the wrongful prosecution of over 700 sub-postmasters. Despite this controversy, the British government has continued to award Fujitsu with lucrative contracts worth billions of pounds.

Key Takeaway Fujitsu is facing increasing pressure and scrutiny due to its involvement in the UK Post Office scandal, despite continuing to secure substantial government contracts.

The Post Office Scandal Unveiled

The British Post Office Scandal resurfaced recently after a four-part series on ITV shed light on the wrongful prosecution of sub-postmasters over accounting discrepancies. The issue stemmed from a faulty IT system called Horizon, developed by International Computers Limited (ICL), a company later acquired by Fujitsu.

Challenges and Legal Actions

A campaign seeking justice for the convicted sub-postmasters was initiated in 2009, asserting that the flawed Horizon system was responsible for the financial irregularities. Despite a prolonged independent inquiry, it was only in December 2019 that a £58 million settlement was reached, with the High Court ruling the Horizon system as unreliable.

Renewed Calls for Accountability

Amid the renewed public interest in the scandal, there are growing demands for Fujitsu to be held accountable. Members of Parliament have urged the company to participate in a parliamentary evidence session, questioning how it has continued to secure public sector contracts despite the controversy.

Continued Government Contracts

Surprisingly, the British government awarded Fujitsu with 107 contracts totaling £4.5 billion between January 2020 and the end of 2023, including a substantial £2.4 billion for the Post Office’s Horizon system. The most recent contract, signed just weeks ago, involved a £485 million deal to support a new School Management System in Northern Ireland.

Ongoing Scrutiny and Investigations

Despite ongoing police interviews and a statutory public inquiry into the Horizon IT system, no individuals from Fujitsu have been held accountable. The company’s actions are now under intensified scrutiny, with politicians and the public demanding a comprehensive response from Fujitsu.