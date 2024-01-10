Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform

Y Combinator alum Shimmer has successfully raised $2.2 million in a seed funding round. This significant investment was led by Worklife Ventures and Seed to B. The platform specializes in providing personalized 1:1 video coaching, productivity tools, and science-backed learning modules for adults with ADHD. Shimmer’s ultimate goal is to assist individuals in overcoming challenges related to ADHD, helping them to achieve their goals and enhance productivity.

Key Takeaway Shimmer, a platform offering personalized ADHD coaching, has secured $2.2 million in funding to expand its services and make ADHD coaching more accessible to a wider audience. The platform’s mission is to assist individuals in overcoming challenges related to ADHD and enhance their productivity.

Founding and Mission

Shimmer was established in 2021 by CEO Christal Wang and CTO Vikram Sreedhar. Christal Wang, a neurodiverse entrepreneur, was inspired to create Shimmer after facing challenges related to her own ADHD diagnosis. The platform was designed to address the high cost and lack of accessibility of ADHD coaching services that Wang encountered.

Platform Features and Usage

Upon signing up, users are prompted to provide details about their ADHD background, specific challenges, and preferences for their coach. They are then matched with one of Shimmer’s 30+ ADHD coaches. The platform offers a variety of coaching session packages at different price points, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Future Plans and Expansion

With the new funding, Shimmer aims to collaborate with providers, payors, and employers to reduce the out-of-pocket cost for members to access ADHD coaching. Additionally, the startup plans to leverage AI to enhance coaching efficiency without compromising authenticity. Shimmer also aspires to extend its services to support individuals with Autism and other intersecting communities in the near future.