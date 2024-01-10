Newsnews
News

Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform

Written by: Selle Swink | Published: 11 January 2024
shimmer-raises-2-2m-for-personalized-adhd-coaching-platform
News

Y Combinator alum Shimmer has successfully raised $2.2 million in a seed funding round. This significant investment was led by Worklife Ventures and Seed to B. The platform specializes in providing personalized 1:1 video coaching, productivity tools, and science-backed learning modules for adults with ADHD. Shimmer’s ultimate goal is to assist individuals in overcoming challenges related to ADHD, helping them to achieve their goals and enhance productivity.

Key Takeaway

Shimmer, a platform offering personalized ADHD coaching, has secured $2.2 million in funding to expand its services and make ADHD coaching more accessible to a wider audience. The platform’s mission is to assist individuals in overcoming challenges related to ADHD and enhance their productivity.

Founding and Mission

Shimmer was established in 2021 by CEO Christal Wang and CTO Vikram Sreedhar. Christal Wang, a neurodiverse entrepreneur, was inspired to create Shimmer after facing challenges related to her own ADHD diagnosis. The platform was designed to address the high cost and lack of accessibility of ADHD coaching services that Wang encountered.

Platform Features and Usage

Upon signing up, users are prompted to provide details about their ADHD background, specific challenges, and preferences for their coach. They are then matched with one of Shimmer’s 30+ ADHD coaches. The platform offers a variety of coaching session packages at different price points, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Future Plans and Expansion

With the new funding, Shimmer aims to collaborate with providers, payors, and employers to reduce the out-of-pocket cost for members to access ADHD coaching. Additionally, the startup plans to leverage AI to enhance coaching efficiency without compromising authenticity. Shimmer also aspires to extend its services to support individuals with Autism and other intersecting communities in the near future.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Series A-1 Funding: CoPilot Raises $6.5M To Connect Users With Remote Fitness Coaches
News

New Series A-1 Funding: CoPilot Raises $6.5M To Connect Users With Remote Fitness Coaches

by Hannah Bishop | 5 October 2023
Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All
News

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

by Junia Budd | 22 September 2023
13 Amazing IoT Button For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing IoT Button For 2024

by Gene Stephen | 13 October 2023
Which Crowdfunding Site Is The Best For Raising Money For College
FINTECH

Which Crowdfunding Site Is The Best For Raising Money For College

by Hestia Cram | 7 November 2023
AI-Powered Reading Coach Startup Raises $15 Million To Revolutionize Child Literacy
News

AI-Powered Reading Coach Startup Raises $15 Million To Revolutionize Child Literacy

by Emeline Christ | 8 September 2023
New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers
News

New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers

by Elsinore Derby | 8 September 2023
How To Watch Ted Lasso Without Apple TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Ted Lasso Without Apple TV

by Matti Sturdivant | 11 September 2023
25 Best Cosmic Horror Movies You Can Watch Today
ENTERTAINMENT

25 Best Cosmic Horror Movies You Can Watch Today

by Abigail | 31 March 2022

Recent Stories

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark

by Selle Swink | 11 January 2024
How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark
GAMING

How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark

by Selle Swink | 11 January 2024
Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform
News

Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform

by Selle Swink | 11 January 2024
X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers
News

X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers

by Selle Swink | 11 January 2024
Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring
News

Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring

by Selle Swink | 11 January 2024
Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal
News

Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal

by Selle Swink | 11 January 2024
Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.
News

Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.

by Selle Swink | 11 January 2024
How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark

by Selle Swink | 10 January 2024