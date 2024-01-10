Newsnews
News

X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers

Written by: Adelice Loucks | Published: 11 January 2024
x-removes-support-for-nft-profile-pictures-for-paid-subscribers
News

On Tuesday, X, led by Elon Musk, unveiled its ambitious vision for 2024, focusing on the launch of peer-to-peer payments and the integration of advanced AI tools. However, amidst this grand reveal, the company quietly made a significant change for its paid subscribers. They are no longer able to set NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as their profile pictures.

Key Takeaway

X, under the leadership of Elon Musk, has removed the ability for paid subscribers to set NFTs as their profile pictures, aligning with a broader industry trend of social networks winding down their NFT experiments.

Background of the Feature

The feature allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to set NFTs minted on Ethereum as profile pictures was initially introduced under Twitter’s previous management in January 2022. These NFT profile pictures appeared as hexagons, providing users with the ability to click or tap on them to access details such as the NFT collection, contract address, TokenID, and minting app.

X has now removed all references to the NFT profile picture feature from its X Premium support page, signaling a definitive shift in its offerings for paid subscribers.

Details of the Removal

The previous description of the feature on the support page stated, “As a Premium subscriber, you can create and customize your profile to display the NFTs you own in a hex-shaped profile picture on your account. After a temporary connection to your crypto wallet, allowing you to set up an NFT as your profile picture, your digital asset displays in a special hexagon shape, identifying you as the owner of that NFT.

Although individuals who had set an NFT as their profile picture still retain the hexagonal avatars, it remains uncertain whether X will eventually remove these as well.

Industry Trends and Market Response

The removal of the NFT profile picture feature by X comes as part of a broader trend, as other social networks have also phased out their NFT experiments. In 2022, both Instagram and Facebook ventured into displaying and posting NFTs, but Meta discontinued NFT support in March 2023.

Despite the decline in value of certain high-priced tokens like the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the NFT market has exhibited signs of recovery in recent months, with trade volumes surpassing $1.6 billion, as reported by NFT aggregator CryptoSlam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Promote An NFT
FINTECH

How To Promote An NFT

by Joanna Rubin | 29 October 2023
What Is PFP In NFT
FINTECH

What Is PFP In NFT

by Leonanie Packer | 1 November 2023
How To Make An NFT As Your Twitter Profile Picture
FINTECH

How To Make An NFT As Your Twitter Profile Picture

by Paloma Albano | 1 November 2023
How To Build NFT Marketplace
FINTECH

How To Build NFT Marketplace

by Florida Mei | 29 October 2023
How To Get A Reddit NFT
FINTECH

How To Get A Reddit NFT

by Kathy Deluna | 29 October 2023
How Do I Sell My NFT On Opensea
FINTECH

How Do I Sell My NFT On Opensea

by Collie Ebert | 29 October 2023
Opensea: How To Create NFT
FINTECH

Opensea: How To Create NFT

by Gwennie Hewlett | 29 October 2023
How To Start An NFT Business
FINTECH

How To Start An NFT Business

by Odelinda Venegas | 31 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark

by Adelice Loucks | 11 January 2024
How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark
GAMING

How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark

by Adelice Loucks | 11 January 2024
Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform
News

Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform

by Adelice Loucks | 11 January 2024
X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers
News

X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers

by Adelice Loucks | 11 January 2024
Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring
News

Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring

by Adelice Loucks | 11 January 2024
Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal
News

Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal

by Adelice Loucks | 11 January 2024
Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.
News

Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.

by Adelice Loucks | 11 January 2024
How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark

by Adelice Loucks | 10 January 2024