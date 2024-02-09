Newsnews
News

Why Papaya Global Is Placing A $7M Bet On A Super Bowl Ad

Written by: Tilda Whiting | Published: 10 February 2024
why-papaya-global-is-placing-a-7m-bet-on-a-super-bowl-ad
News

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the actual football game being played. Many watch the event for the halftime show or as an excuse to eat wings and other game day snacks. Some watch it to look for better software solutions for their company — maybe?

Key Takeaway

Papaya Global’s decision to invest in a Super Bowl ad reflects its strategic move to enhance brand visibility and stand out in a competitive B2B market, despite the challenges in tracking direct ROI.

Papaya Global’s Super Bowl Ad

Papaya Global, a late-stage global workforce payment startup, is set to run a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl. The ad aims to showcase the company’s software, which assists other companies in maintaining compliance while running payroll for cross-border teams. Unlike the flashy ads of Super Bowl regulars like Budweiser and McDonald’s, Papaya’s commercial takes place in an office and follows a more subdued approach.

B2B Startup’s Unconventional Move

It’s uncommon for B2B startups to invest in Super Bowl ads due to the broad audience, which may not effectively target their specific customer base. However, the move can signal financial prowess and elevate a company’s image, according to Bernd Schmitt, a professor at Columbia Business School specializing in branding and advertising.

Standing Out in a Crowded Market

Papaya’s decision to air a Super Bowl ad is driven by the need to stand out in an increasingly competitive employee payments space. With the market becoming more saturated and competitors gaining ground, the ad serves as a strategic move to boost brand recognition and visibility.

Challenges and Potential Returns

Measuring the success of the ad campaign poses challenges, especially in tracking direct ROI for a B2B company with longer sales cycles. While the immediate impact may be hard to quantify, the ad could yield a better ROI for Papaya due to its diverse target audience across various industries and company sizes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How to Watch The Superbowl
TECHNOLOGY

How to Watch The Superbowl

by Harlene Tuttle | 16 August 2023
How To Watch Superbowl 2024
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Superbowl 2024

by Mechelle Cherry | 5 August 2023
How to Watch NFL Live Stream Online Easily
How To

How to Watch NFL Live Stream Online Easily

by Abigail | 28 April 2020
How To Watch Pro Bowl
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Pro Bowl

by Alverta Galbreath | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Nfl
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Nfl

by Sibley Petersen | 3 August 2023
Where To Watch The Super Bowl On Roku
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Watch The Super Bowl On Roku

by Bethany Cato | 17 September 2023
How To Watch Janet Jackson Documentary
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Janet Jackson Documentary

by Jennilee Rueda | 5 August 2023
How To Watch Super Bowl On Apple TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Super Bowl On Apple TV

by Allyce Gilliam | 11 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Get Age Of Empires On Mac
GAMING

How To Get Age Of Empires On Mac

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024
Why Is Age Of Empires 2 So Popular
GAMING

Why Is Age Of Empires 2 So Popular

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024
The Era Of Face-Wearable Computers: Apple’s Vision Pro
News

The Era Of Face-Wearable Computers: Apple’s Vision Pro

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024
Grammarly Announces Layoffs As Part Of Business Restructuring
News

Grammarly Announces Layoffs As Part Of Business Restructuring

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024
STIRR Streaming Service Under New Ownership With Ambitious Plans For Expansion
News

STIRR Streaming Service Under New Ownership With Ambitious Plans For Expansion

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024
Why Papaya Global Is Placing A $7M Bet On A Super Bowl Ad
News

Why Papaya Global Is Placing A $7M Bet On A Super Bowl Ad

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024
How Long Does It Take To Validate Subscriptions Age Of Empires 2
GAMING

How Long Does It Take To Validate Subscriptions Age Of Empires 2

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024
How To Get Age Of Empires To Work On Windows 10
GAMING

How To Get Age Of Empires To Work On Windows 10

by Tilda Whiting | 10 February 2024