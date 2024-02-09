Newsnews
STIRR Streaming Service Under New Ownership With Ambitious Plans For Expansion

Written by: Sibbie Fordham | Published: 10 February 2024
Thinking Media, a startup specializing in cloud-based streaming solutions, has recently acquired STIRR, the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service previously owned by broadcasting company Sinclair. This acquisition marks a significant shift in the future direction of STIRR, with ambitious plans for expansion and enhancement of its content library and streaming capabilities.

Key Takeaway

STIRR, the free streaming service previously owned by Sinclair, has been acquired by Thinking Media, signaling a new phase of expansion and enhancement for the platform. With plans for international expansion, content diversification, and technological advancements, STIRR aims to offer a more tailored and innovative streaming experience for its users.

International Expansion and Content Enhancement

Thinking Media’s founders, Todd Carter and Scott Schlichter, have outlined their vision for STIRR, which includes expanding its on-demand content library threefold and transforming it into an AI-native streamer with advanced search capabilities. The company is also actively pursuing international rights, with plans to launch STIRR in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Latin American territories. Additionally, STIRR aims to introduce Spanish-language content to cater to a broader audience.

Content Categories and User Experience

STIRR is set to introduce a diverse range of niche content categories, such as travel, fitness, cooking, technology, and news, among others, to appeal to specific audience interests. The platform also plans to integrate proprietary features, including “Key Video Moments,” which aims to enhance the user experience by providing synchronized second-screen behavior and social sharing capabilities.

Technological Enhancements

Thinking Media has already implemented several technological enhancements to STIRR’s platform, including a new “interactive” video player that supports HTTP live streaming and ultra-low latency. The company has also revamped the platform’s back end, utilizing a content data graph similar to Google’s Knowledge Graph to consolidate data from various sources.

