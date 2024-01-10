Newsnews
Treasure Financial Layoffs: A Sudden Turn After Reported Growth

Written by: Benni Hanlon | Published: 10 January 2024
Treasure Financial, a fintech startup, has confirmed that it laid off 14 employees in December, affecting a significant portion of its workforce. The decision, according to CEO Sam Strasser, was driven by the need to align the company’s operations with its current strategic goals and financial realities.

Key Takeaway

Treasure Financial, a fintech startup, has laid off a significant number of employees, citing the need to align its operations with its current strategic goals and financial realities.

The Layoffs and Reasons

The layoffs, affecting around 60% to 70% of the company, were attributed to the need for streamlining operations and ensuring financial stewardship. Strasser emphasized that market conditions and organizational challenges, along with financial considerations, led to this unfortunate but necessary action. The affected employees were offered severance packages, extended health benefits, and assistance in finding new employment opportunities through a partnership at HuntClub.

Treasure Financial’s Background and Recent Growth

Treasure Financial, based in San Francisco, provides cash management software for businesses and operates as a registered investment advisor. Last July, the startup secured $7.5 million in funding, with support from investors including Ventura Capital and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. This funding came on the heels of reported “explosive growth” in the wake of the banking crisis and the Fed’s interest rate hikes. The company had significantly increased its client base and assets under management, reflecting a period of rapid expansion.

The layoffs, following the reported growth, indicate a sudden turn of events for Treasure Financial. The company’s future strategies and operations will likely be closely monitored in the fintech industry.

Treasure Financial Layoffs: A Sudden Turn After Reported Growth
