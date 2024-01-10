Newsnews
Twitch To Lay Off Another 500 Employees Amid Financial Struggles

Written by: Annalee Amezcua | Published: 10 January 2024
Another round of layoffs is hitting Twitch, the popular livestreaming platform owned by Amazon. The company is set to cut approximately 35% of its workforce, which amounts to around 500 employees. This move comes as Twitch continues to grapple with financial challenges and operational restructuring.

Twitch’s Ongoing Struggles

Twitch’s decision to lay off a significant portion of its workforce is the latest development in a series of setbacks for the company. Last year, it underwent leadership changes and faced mounting operating costs, leading to the dismissal of hundreds of employees. The platform’s efforts to prioritize ad revenue have been met with resistance from both viewers and content creators, contributing to its ongoing financial woes.

Challenges in South Korea

Additionally, Twitch recently announced plans to cease operations in South Korea, a major esports market, citing exorbitant network fees as the primary reason. Despite its substantial user base, the platform has struggled to achieve profitability, with its pivot to ad revenue falling short of expectations. This has resulted in significant losses, prompting the company to make difficult decisions regarding its global operations.

Financial Strain and Operational Costs

Twitch’s financial strain is exacerbated by the substantial operational costs associated with delivering high-quality livestream content on a global scale. The company’s CEO, Dan Clancy, highlighted the significant expenses involved in supporting high-volume streamers, citing the challenges of providing high-definition, low-latency video to audiences worldwide.

