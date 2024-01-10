Newsnews
Quora Raises $75M From A16z To Grow Poe, Its AI Chat Bot Platform

Written by: Alyssa Zak | Published: 10 January 2024
Quora, the popular questions and answers website, has secured a significant $75 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). This substantial investment is earmarked for the expansion of Poe, Quora’s AI chat platform.

Key Takeaway

Quora has raised $75 million from a16z to fuel the growth of Poe, its AI chat bot platform, and to support its creator monetization program.

Developing a Creator Economy

Quora is breaking new ground by venturing into the development of a creator economy centered around AI chatbots. Unlike traditional platforms, Quora aims to enable creators to earn a living by crafting compelling AI bots, rather than relying solely on ad revenue from platforms like YouTube.

Monetization Program for Creators

CEO Adam D’Angelo has expressed his anticipation that a significant portion of the funding will be allocated to compensate bot creators through Quora’s recently launched creator monetization initiative. This program, introduced in October, empowers individuals who design bots or prompts on Poe to generate income. Even developers who integrate bots with the Poe AI are eligible to earn money.

Valuation and Market Dynamics

Quora’s latest fundraising round values the company at $500 million, a significant drop from its previous valuation of $1.8 billion. D’Angelo attributes this decline to market shifts driven by increasing interest rates and higher capital costs. Despite this, Quora is experiencing a surge in momentum, with its highest usage week and over 400 million monthly unique visitors.

Positive Growth Trajectory

Since Poe’s launch approximately a year ago, Quora has witnessed a notable uptick in its performance. The platform has garnered over 18.4 million installs and boasts nearly 1.22 million monthly active users. Notably, Poe’s mobile app was downloaded more than 250,000 times in its first month open to the public, signaling early traction and potential for growth.

David George, a partner at a16z, highlighted Poe’s promising trajectory, noting that it currently ranks among the top 5 largest generative AI-related properties, with creators having built over 1 million bots on the platform.

