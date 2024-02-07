Snap Stock Plummets 30% After Q4 Earnings Miss And Layoffs

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is facing a challenging period as its stock takes a nosedive following the announcement of layoffs and disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

Key Takeaway Snap’s stock plummets by 30% following layoffs and a fourth-quarter earnings miss, reflecting challenges in user growth, revenue, and market expectations.

Layoffs and Stock Plunge

After revealing plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, which translates to hundreds of employees, Snap experienced a drastic 30% drop in its stock value during after-hours trading. The company’s underwhelming revenue, sluggish user growth, and weak first-quarter guidance contributed to this significant decline.

Underwhelming Performance

Despite reporting a 10% year-over-year increase in daily active users, reaching 414 million, Snap’s user growth was modest, especially during a period that typically sees heightened app engagement. The company’s struggle to attract adult users, in contrast to competitors like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, is evident. Additionally, the impending regulatory scrutiny on apps targeting children poses further challenges for Snap.

Financial Results and Outlook

While Snap’s revenue of $1.36 billion fell short of expectations, it exceeded the anticipated earnings per share. However, the first-quarter outlook, including a forecast of 420 million daily active users and revenue growth of 11% to 15%, did not align with investor expectations for accelerated growth.

Challenges and Initiatives

Amidst struggles to expand beyond its core app and unsuccessful forays into hardware and enterprise markets, Snap is facing challenges in the augmented reality (AR) space. The company’s efforts to pivot towards AI-powered features and its subscription product, Snapchat+, are notable amidst these challenges.