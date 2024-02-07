virgin-galactic-investigating-anomaly-after-last-crewed-suborbital-mission

Virgin Galactic is currently working with regulators to investigate an issue that was discovered after the last crewed suborbital flight in January. The company found that an alignment pin had detached from VMS Eve, the aircraft that carries the suborbital space plane to altitude. This discovery has prompted a review by the U.S. Federal Administration and Virgin Galactic, as is standard procedure for issues that arise during a commercial launch.

Key Takeaway Virgin Galactic is investigating an anomaly involving the detachment of an alignment pin from VMS Eve after the last crewed suborbital flight. The company is working with regulators to address the issue and remains confident about its upcoming flight plans.

Understanding the Anomaly

The alignment pin is a small component that plays a crucial role in ensuring that the spaceship, VMS Unity, is properly aligned to the aircraft when the two vehicles are mated on the ground. It also helps in transferring drag and other aerodynamic forces from the spaceship to the aircraft during flight. However, it’s important to note that the detachment of the alignment pin occurred only after the spaceship was released from VMS Eve. This means that the anomaly did not pose a safety issue to the vehicles or the individuals on board during the mated portion of the flight.

Investigation and Next Steps

Following the discovery of the anomaly, Virgin Galactic is conducting its own investigation with oversight from the FAA. The company will then submit a final report to the regulator detailing the corrective actions taken to prevent a recurrence of the issue. While the duration of the investigation remains uncertain, Virgin Galactic is optimistic that it will still be able to proceed with its next flight in the second quarter of 2024.