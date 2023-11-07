Newsnews
Will Starlink IPO Soon?

Written by: Meris Vandiver | Published: 7 November 2023
Hello and welcome back to Max Q! In today’s edition, we have some exciting news about SpaceX’s Starlink and other updates from the space industry. Let’s dive right in!

Key Takeaway

SpaceX’s Starlink has achieved breakeven cash flow, marking a significant milestone for the satellite internet business unit. The question of whether Starlink will pursue an IPO in the future remains unanswered. Alongside Starlink’s progress, various other players in the space industry, including Sierra Space, Virgin Galactic, and Zephr, are making notable advancements in their respective fields, pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

Starlink’s Milestone Achievement

In a recent post on his social media platform X, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed that Starlink, the satellite internet business unit, has achieved a significant milestone – breakeven cash flow. This is a major accomplishment for Starlink, considering it has only been in operation for four years.

Musk further stated that Starlink currently represents a majority of all active satellites and anticipates that by next year, it will have launched the majority of all satellites from Earth. This news has sparked speculation about whether Starlink will eventually go public with an initial public offering (IPO).

Updates from the Space Industry

In other news, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed a crucial part of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company closer to its second launch. This progress indicates that SpaceX is making significant strides in its space exploration endeavors.

Kuva Space, a Finnish hyperspectral imagery startup, has successfully concluded a €16.6 million ($17.6 million) Series A funding round. The company plans to deploy up to 100 satellites by the end of the decade, aiming to revolutionize the field of satellite imaging.

Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane is inching closer to its first test flight after years of development. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the realization of Sierra Space’s ambitions in the space industry.

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance have secured a contract with the U.S. Space Force for 21 launches, valued at $2.5 billion in total. This agreement highlights the continued partnership and trust between SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, and the U.S. Space Force.

Virgin Galactic, a leading player in suborbital space tourism, has successfully completed its fifth crewed suborbital mission. This achievement showcases the progress being made in commercial space travel and brings us one step closer to a future where private individuals can visit space.

Zephr, a company that has recently emerged from stealth mode, has ambitious plans to enhance GPS technology using existing cell phones without any hardware modifications. This innovative approach could potentially revolutionize the way we navigate and utilize GPS technology.

That’s all for today’s Max Q. If you enjoyed reading this edition, consider sharing it with a friend. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from the world of space!

