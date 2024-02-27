Newsnews
Sony Announces Layoffs In PlayStation Division

Written by: Malanie Walls | Published: 27 February 2024
Sony has revealed plans to lay off approximately 900 employees from its PlayStation division, marking a significant move for the company. The decision comes as part of a broader effort to restructure and optimize operations within the division. The layoffs are expected to impact about 8% of the global workforce in the PlayStation unit, with additional changes such as the closure of the London Studio in the U.K.

Key Takeaway

Sony’s decision to lay off 900 employees from its PlayStation division reflects the company’s strategic efforts to adapt to evolving market dynamics and ensure long-term sustainability.

PlayStation Chief’s Statement

In a note to employees, PlayStation chief Jim Ryan emphasized the necessity of these changes for the long-term growth and sustainability of the business. He highlighted the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for its community while acknowledging the need for strategic adjustments.

Impact on Studios and Projects

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst disclosed that the layoffs will affect several prominent studios, including Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla, and Firesprite. The repercussions will be felt across different regions, including the Americas, Japan, EMEA, and APAC. Hulst also mentioned that certain projects at various stages of development will not proceed as initially planned.

Market Response and Industry Trends

The announcement of the layoffs follows Sony’s recent revision of its sales forecast for the PlayStation 5, citing a decline in demand. The company now anticipates selling 21 million units of the console in the fiscal year, down from the previous projection of 25 million units. This adjustment has led to a notable drop in Sony’s stock value.

Notably, Sony is not the only player in the gaming industry to implement significant workforce reductions. Other major companies, including Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Xbox, Unity, Google, Snapchat, eBay, PayPal, DocuSign, Okta, Block, Discord, Twitch, and Duolingo, have also undertaken substantial layoffs in recent weeks.

