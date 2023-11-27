Newsnews
Judge Deliberates Competition Harm Vs Google’s Gains In Search Antitrust Trial

Written by: Tessie Blakley | Published: 28 November 2023
As the antitrust trial against Google reaches its closing arguments, Judge Amit Mehta faces the challenging task of deliberating whether the harm caused by the company’s business practices outweighs the benefits. The case, brought by the U.S. Justice Department, centers on Google’s alleged monopolistic control of the search market and its default agreements with smartphone makers.

Key Takeaway

The antitrust trial against Google raises the question of whether the harm caused by its dominant position in the search market outweighs the benefits derived from its default agreements. The decision of the court, led by Judge Amit Mehta, will shape the future of antitrust law and determine the extent of regulation on Big Tech companies. The outcome of the trial could have broad implications for other ongoing antitrust cases involving Google and other tech giants.

Questioning the Balance of Competition and Benefit

Antitrust law experts highlight the uncertainty surrounding cases like this, where both harm to competition and benefits to the company and its consumers are present. Courts typically avoid addressing both aspects simultaneously, making this a complex and pivotal decision in the future of antitrust law and the internet landscape.

Google’s dominant position in the search market, with a market share ranging from 83% to 91%, is indisputable. This stronghold was secured through default search agreements with Apple and Android devices, hindering potential competitors from challenging Google’s monopoly.

However, these default agreements have also generated valuable data that has improved Google’s search products, benefiting both advertisers and consumers. So, the court must determine the lawfulness of these defaults in light of their impact on competition and the legitimate efficiency benefits they provide.

Potential Outcomes of the Trial

Experts suggest several possible outcomes for the trial. The court could rule in favor of Google if it deems the benefits derived from the default agreements to outweigh the harm caused. Alternatively, the court may decide that no company should possess as much market share as Google, potentially leading to the company’s break-up.

A weak rationale for Google’s defense would be if the court finds that the price Google paid for its default status exceeds the value of the data gained. This could indicate that Google’s intent was to handicap competition rather than engaging in legitimate business practices.

Moreover, the court may consider the precedent set by exclusive dealing law, limiting the extent of Google’s market power by restricting the purchase of default status on devices to a certain percentage.

Finally, an argument put forth by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter is that conduct that hampers rivals and monopolizes a market should be deemed illegal, regardless of any benefits to Google’s business or consumers.

Importance of the Case and Broader Implications

The outcome of this trial holds significant implications for antitrust enforcement in the technology industry and could impact other ongoing cases involving Google, including the recent settlement with Match Group and the antitrust trial with Epic Games. Moreover, the ruling may set a precedent for other antitrust cases against Big Tech players such as Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, as regulators seek to address anticompetitive behavior and maintain a fair marketplace.

