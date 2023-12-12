epic-games-emerges-victorious-in-antitrust-battle-against-google

In a significant win for Epic Games, the maker of popular online game Fortnite, a jury has ruled in favor of the gaming company in its antitrust case against Google. The verdict marks the culmination of a three-year legal battle between the two tech giants and could potentially reshape the operations of app marketplaces like Google Play.

Key Takeaway Epic Games secures a victory over Google in an antitrust lawsuit, claiming that Google’s app store practices violate antitrust laws. The verdict could have far-reaching implications for app marketplaces and signifies Epic Games’ ongoing efforts to challenge the dominance of mobile software gatekeepers.

The Lawsuit and Allegations

Epic Games filed the lawsuit against Google in 2020, alleging that the tech giant’s practices on its app store violated federal and California state antitrust laws. The crux of the issue revolved around Google’s requirement for app users to make payments through the company’s own systems, thereby taking a significant chunk of in-app revenues. Epic Games argued that by doing so, both Apple and Google violated antitrust laws.

The Battle Against Mobile Software Gatekeepers

This lawsuit against Google was just one part of Epic Games’ broader campaign to challenge the dominance of mobile software gatekeepers, including Apple. The focus of Epic’s fight centered around Fortnite, its popular free-to-play game available on various platforms, despite ongoing controversies with the App Store and Google Play.

Epic Games contended that these tech giants utilized their dominant positions to impose exorbitant fees, stifle competition, and inhibit innovation. While Apple and Google cited security concerns as their reasoning for controlling app payments and steering users towards their respective platforms, Epic Games argued that their actions violated antitrust laws.

Epic Games’ Victory and Implications

The unanimous jury verdict in favor of Epic Games against Google Play’s relatively less restricted ecosystem came as a surprise to many. The gaming company hailed the decision as a win for app developers and consumers worldwide, asserting that Google’s app store practices were illegal. They also expressed support for upcoming regulations, such as the UK’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill and the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which aim to impose stricter limitations on dominant software practices.

However, Google plans to appeal the verdict, highlighting that Android and Google Play offer more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The company remains dedicated to defending its Android business model and prioritizing its users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.

Continued Battle with Apple

Interestingly, Epic Games embarked on a similar legal battle against Apple, which resulted in a mixed ruling in favor of Apple, albeit with some requirements for opening up its software market. Both Epic Games and Apple have requested the Supreme Court to reconsider the ruling, creating further uncertainty regarding the final outcome.

Throughout this legal dispute, Epic Games has urged Fortnite players to download the game through alternative channels, steering them away from Google Play and Apple’s App Store. Consequently, the game is no longer available on either platform.