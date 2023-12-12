Newsnews
News

23andMe Faces Criticism For Changes To Terms Of Service Following Data Breach

Written by: Marsha Breslin | Published: 12 December 2023
23andme-faces-criticism-for-changes-to-terms-of-service-following-data-breach
News

Introduction

In a move described by legal experts as “cynical” and “self-serving,” genetic testing company 23andMe is facing backlash for updating its terms of service just two days before disclosing a major data breach. The changes are seen as an attempt to make it harder for affected customers to pursue legal claims against the company. Experts argue that these changes are aimed at preventing customers from participating in mass arbitration, also known as arbitration swarms.

Key Takeaway

23andMe’s recent changes to its terms of service, following a major data breach, have drawn criticism from legal experts. The revisions are seen as an attempt to prevent customers from participating in mass arbitration and limit the company’s liability. Customers have already responded with class action lawsuits and attempts to opt out of the revised terms. The controversy highlights ongoing concerns about forced arbitration and the power dynamics between corporations and consumers.

Background: Forced Arbitration and Terms of Service

Prior to the data breach, 23andMe already included a clause in its terms of service that compelled customers to resolve disputes through arbitration instead of pursuing jury trials or class action lawsuits. While arbitration is often presented as a faster and more cost-effective alternative to lawsuits, critics argue that it favors corporations and deprives customers of their right to file a lawsuit. Many customers may not be aware that they have waived their constitutional rights by accepting the company’s terms of service.

Changes Aimed at Preventing Mass Arbitration

The revised terms of service now effectively prohibit customers from participating in mass arbitration. Lawyers point to a specific section that requires customers to engage in an initial dispute resolution period with 23andMe before filing an arbitration claim. This provision makes it difficult for multiple individuals with similar claims to join together in arbitration, a process that has led to significant payouts for companies in the past. For 23andMe, the goal appears to be avoiding the financial burden of large-scale arbitration and discouraging customers from seeking legal recourse.

Experts Criticize the Company’s Strategy

Experts, including lawyers specializing in data breaches and arbitration, have criticized 23andMe’s revised terms of service. They argue that the changes are designed to weaken customers’ legal position and protect the company from accountability. By making arbitration more burdensome and confidential, 23andMe aims to deter customers from pursuing claims and make it easier for the company to avoid facing collective legal action.

Customer Reactions and Legal Action

Following the disclosure of the data breach and the changes to the terms of service, some 23andMe customers have taken action. Two law firms in Canada have filed class action lawsuits on behalf of Canadian victims, while a woman in Illinois has filed a class action lawsuit against the company. These legal actions challenge 23andMe’s attempt to limit customers’ involvement to individual suits. Efforts to opt out of the revised terms of service have also been reported, although it is unclear how the company is responding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

DNA Testing Companies Enhance User Account Security With Two-Factor Authentication
News

DNA Testing Companies Enhance User Account Security With Two-Factor Authentication

by Dareen Lung | 8 November 2023
23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data
News

23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data

by Elna Ellingson | 11 October 2023
Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto
News

Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident
News

23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident

by Beverly Tompkins | 11 October 2023
New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records
News

New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
How To Download Raw Data From 23Andme
HOW TO

How To Download Raw Data From 23Andme

by Tamqrah Fugate | 26 September 2023
What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency

by Rorie Weiland | 21 September 2023
What Is A Dmz In Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Dmz In Cybersecurity

by Julina Copeland | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Terran Orbital CEO Dismisses Reports Of Sale And Vows To Keep The Company Independent
News

Terran Orbital CEO Dismisses Reports Of Sale And Vows To Keep The Company Independent

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023
Epic Games Emerges Victorious In Antitrust Battle Against Google
News

Epic Games Emerges Victorious In Antitrust Battle Against Google

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023
Asteroid Mining Startup AstroForge Overcomes Setbacks And Achieves Success In Demonstration Mission
News

Asteroid Mining Startup AstroForge Overcomes Setbacks And Achieves Success In Demonstration Mission

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023
23andMe Faces Criticism For Changes To Terms Of Service Following Data Breach
News

23andMe Faces Criticism For Changes To Terms Of Service Following Data Breach

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023
Lucid’s CFO Departs Following Gravity SUV Debut
News

Lucid’s CFO Departs Following Gravity SUV Debut

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023
Hasbro To Layoff 1,100 Employees Amidst Dungeons & Dragons Success
News

Hasbro To Layoff 1,100 Employees Amidst Dungeons & Dragons Success

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023
Relevance AI: Empowering Businesses Of All Sizes To Build AI Teams With Low-Code Platform
News

Relevance AI: Empowering Businesses Of All Sizes To Build AI Teams With Low-Code Platform

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023
Helicity Space Raises $5M To Revolutionize Deep Space Travel With Fusion Propulsion
News

Helicity Space Raises $5M To Revolutionize Deep Space Travel With Fusion Propulsion

by Marsha Breslin | 12 December 2023