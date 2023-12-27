Newsnews
The Year Of Data Breaches: A Recap Of The Biggest Incidents Of 2023

Written by: Lonni Genovese | Published: 27 December 2023
This year, 2023, has been marked by a series of significant data breaches, showcasing the growing threat of cyberattacks on organizations worldwide. From healthcare to technology, no industry has been immune to the impact of these breaches. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most devastating data breaches that have unfolded over the past 12 months.

Key Takeaway

The year 2023 has seen a surge in data breaches affecting organizations across different industries, emphasizing the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive data and mitigate the impact of cyberattacks.

Fortra GoAnywhere: Exploitation of Critical Vulnerability

In early 2023, Fortra’s GoAnywhere managed file-transfer software fell victim to a zero-day vulnerability, resulting in the mass hacking of over 130 companies. The exploitation of this critical flaw by the Clop ransomware gang led to the compromise of sensitive data from various organizations, including NationBenefits, Brightline, Investissement Québec, Hitachi Energy, and the City of Toronto.

Royal Mail: Disruption Caused by Ransomware Attack

January saw the U.K. postal giant Royal Mail confirming a ransomware attack that disrupted its operations, leading to the theft of sensitive data and causing significant disruption to its services.

3CX: Supply-Chain Attack and Targeting of Customers

In March, software-based phone system maker 3CX became a target of hackers, who planted malware in the company’s client software, aiming to compromise its downstream customers. This intrusion was attributed to the notorious Lazarus Group, known for stealthy hacks targeting various entities.

Capita: Compromise of U.K. Outsourcing Giant

In April, U.K. outsourcing giant Capita faced a cybersecurity incident, impacting its customers, including the National Health Service and the U.K. Department for Work and Pensions, with sensitive data being stolen.

MOVEit Transfer: Largest and Most Damaging Breach of 2023

The mass exploitation of MOVEit Transfer, a popular file-transfer tool, remains the most significant breach of 2023, affecting thousands of organizations and resulting in the theft of sensitive data from millions of individuals.

Microsoft: Breach of Email Signing Key

In September, China-backed hackers obtained a highly sensitive Microsoft email signing key, allowing them to break into numerous email inboxes, including those belonging to federal government agencies.

CitrixBleed: Critical Vulnerability Exploited

In October, a critical-rated vulnerability in Citrix NetScaler systems, known as “CitrixBleed,” was exploited by attackers, leading to the extraction of sensitive information from organizations across various sectors.

23andMe: Theft of Ancestry Data

In December, DNA testing company 23andMe confirmed that hackers had stolen the ancestry data of half of its customers, prompting significant concerns about the security of genetic and user data.

