Newsnews
News

International Law Firm Orrick Hit By Data Breach

Written by: Umeko Bianchi | Published: 5 January 2024
international-law-firm-orrick-hit-by-data-breach
News

An international law firm, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, known for its work with companies affected by security incidents, has fallen victim to a cyberattack. The breach resulted in the exposure of sensitive health information belonging to over 637,000 data breach victims. The incident took place in March 2023, when hackers infiltrated the firm’s network and gained unauthorized access to a file share containing the compromised data.

Key Takeaway

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, a prominent law firm specializing in handling security incidents, has experienced a data breach that compromised the sensitive health information of over 637,000 individuals. The breach, which occurred in March 2023, resulted in the unauthorized access and theft of a wide array of personal and medical data, including online account credentials and financial information. Orrick has taken steps to address the breach and has reached a settlement in principle to resolve related class action lawsuits.

Details of the Breach

Orrick, which specializes in assisting companies in managing regulatory requirements following security incidents, disclosed that the stolen data included personal information and sensitive health data of individuals affected by data breaches. The compromised information encompassed a wide range of data, such as consumer names, dates of birth, postal addresses, email addresses, government-issued identification numbers, medical treatment and diagnosis details, insurance claims information, and healthcare insurance numbers. Additionally, online account credentials and financial information, including credit or debit card numbers, were also part of the stolen data.

Impacted Organizations

Furthermore, the breach affected individuals associated with various entities, including insurance giant EyeMed Vision Care, healthcare insurance network Delta Dental, health insurance company MultiPlan, behavioral health giant Beacon Health Options (now known as Carelon), and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Orrick stated that the number of affected individuals has significantly increased since the initial disclosure of the breach.

Response and Settlement

Orrick has been working to address the aftermath of the breach and has notified the impacted individuals and organizations. The firm expressed regret over the incident and emphasized its commitment to resolving the matter promptly. Moreover, Orrick has reached an agreement in principle to settle class action lawsuits related to the breach, signaling its dedication to safeguarding the information of its clients and the firm itself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Ruling: Clearview AI Wins Appeal Against UK Privacy Sanction
News

New Ruling: Clearview AI Wins Appeal Against UK Privacy Sanction

by Alex Felix | 19 October 2023
What Is The Difference Between Computer Forensics And Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Difference Between Computer Forensics And Cybersecurity

by Nedi Yoder | 12 September 2023
Why Is Cybersecurity Important In Healthcare
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Cybersecurity Important In Healthcare

by Rosaleen Wolcott | 12 September 2023
What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency

by Rorie Weiland | 21 September 2023
How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web

by Abigail | 4 December 2020
How Dangerous Is The Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Dangerous Is The Dark Web

by Valeda Hilton | 12 September 2023
Laws And Regulations Which Involve Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

Laws And Regulations Which Involve Cybersecurity

by Pansie Jara | 12 September 2023
The 3 Most Important Reasons Why Developing Nations Should Have Their Own Cybersecurity Workforce
TECHNOLOGY

The 3 Most Important Reasons Why Developing Nations Should Have Their Own Cybersecurity Workforce

by Tricia Leverett | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Rocksoul Ares RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: How To Use
PC Gaming

Rocksoul Ares RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: How To Use

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024
Havit Gaming Keyboard: How To Turn Off Mouse Lights (Magic Eagle)
PC Gaming

Havit Gaming Keyboard: How To Turn Off Mouse Lights (Magic Eagle)

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024
How To Turn Off Gaming Keyboard Light
PC Gaming

How To Turn Off Gaming Keyboard Light

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024
How To Customize Cyberpower PC Gaming Keyboard Backlight
PC Gaming

How To Customize Cyberpower PC Gaming Keyboard Backlight

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024
How To Clean A Gaming Keyboard
PC Gaming

How To Clean A Gaming Keyboard

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024
How To Change Victsing Gaming Keyboard Color
PC Gaming

How To Change Victsing Gaming Keyboard Color

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024
Man O War PC Gaming Headset 7.1 Wired: How To Use It With PC
Wearables

Man O War PC Gaming Headset 7.1 Wired: How To Use It With PC

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024
How To Rewire Hunterspider Gaming Headset
Wearables

How To Rewire Hunterspider Gaming Headset

by Umeko Bianchi | 5 January 2024