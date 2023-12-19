Newsnews
Comcast Data Breach: 36 Million Xfinity Customers’ Data Stolen By Hackers

Written by: Lurleen Neville | Published: 20 December 2023
Comcast has confirmed that hackers exploited a critical-rated security vulnerability, gaining access to the sensitive information of nearly 36 million Xfinity customers. The breach, linked to the “CitrixBleed” vulnerability, has raised significant concerns about data security and customer privacy.

Key Takeaway

The “CitrixBleed” vulnerability has resulted in a significant data breach affecting millions of Xfinity customers, highlighting the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures and proactive response strategies.

Security Vulnerability and Exploitation

The “CitrixBleed” vulnerability, present in Citrix networking devices commonly used by large corporations, has been the target of mass-exploitation by hackers since late August. Despite Citrix releasing patches in early October, numerous organizations failed to implement the necessary security updates in a timely manner. This led to hackers successfully breaching high-profile entities, including Boeing, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and international law firm Allen & Overy.

Xfinity Data Breach

Xfinity, Comcast’s cable television and internet division, fell victim to the CitrixBleed vulnerability. The telecom giant disclosed that hackers had unauthorized access to its internal systems between October 16 and October 19. Shockingly, the malicious activity remained undetected until October 25. By November 16, it was determined that customer information had likely been acquired, including usernames and “hashed” passwords, as well as additional personal details such as names, contact information, dates of birth, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, and security questions and answers.

Impact and Response

The extent of the impact on Xfinity customers remains undisclosed, with the company’s ongoing data analysis suggesting the potential compromise of additional types of data. While Comcast has mandated password resets for affected customers, it is also recommending the implementation of two-factor or multi-factor authentication as an added security measure.

Unanswered Questions

Several critical questions remain unanswered, including whether Xfinity received a ransom demand, the implications of the breach on the company’s operations, and compliance with data breach reporting regulations. Additionally, the absence of mandatory two-factor or multi-factor authentication for all customer accounts raises concerns about the adequacy of existing security protocols.

Comcast’s commitment to providing additional updates and the evolving nature of the situation underscore the necessity for transparent communication and proactive security measures to safeguard customer data.

