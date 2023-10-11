23andme-investigating-security-incident-as-hackers-advertise-stolen-data

Genetic testing company 23andMe is facing a security incident after hackers advertised a trove of alleged stolen user data on a hacking forum. This breach raises concerns about the privacy and security of sensitive genetic information. The company has been investigating the incident, but it appears that the stolen data may have been circulating for a longer period than initially known.

Newly Discovered Advertisements

During the investigation, it was discovered that hackers advertised the stolen data on a cybercrime forum called Hydra. The hacker claimed to have 300 terabytes of stolen 23andMe user data and demanded $50 million for it. Additionally, the hacker offered to sell a subset of the data for a lower price. These advertisements were made two months prior to the recent leak.

Reddit User Exposes Breach

A Reddit user came across the Hydra forum post and alerted other users of the alleged breach on the unofficial 23andMe subreddit. This exposure suggests that the breach was known to at least some individuals outside of the hacker community before the news broke. The leak includes the alleged genetic data of a senior Silicon Valley executive, which matches the data found in the datasets advertised on another hacking forum called BreachForums.

23andMe’s Response

23andMe, however, has declined to confirm whether the leaked data is legitimate. The company remains tight-lipped about the breach and has chosen not to provide any comment or answer questions regarding the Hydra forum post. Katie Watson, 23andMe’s spokesperson, stated that the matter is currently under investigation, and the company cannot provide further details at this time.

Possible Cause and Implications

Based on the analysis of the stolen data, it appears that hackers gained access to user accounts through credential stuffing, a technique where hackers use passwords leaked from one service to gain unauthorized access to another. 23andMe is placing blame on users for reusing passwords, suggesting that the leak occurred due to hackers scraping data from compromised accounts. This breach potentially exposes not only the victims but also their relatives whose genetic information may have been accessed.

Next Steps and Recommendations

In response to the breach, 23andMe has urged all users to reset their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication. These measures aim to enhance the security of user accounts and minimize the risk of unauthorized access. Despite the company’s efforts, it remains unclear how much legitimate data the hackers actually possess, as it is common for hackers to exaggerate the extent of their stolen data.