Newsnews
News

23andMe Data Breach: Hackers Access “Significant Number” Of User Files

Written by: Vivi Yang | Published: 2 December 2023
23andme-data-breach-hackers-access-significant-number-of-user-files
News

Genetic testing company 23andMe has revealed that hackers gained unauthorized access to a “significant number” of files containing profile information about users’ ancestry. In a recent data breach, the company determined that approximately 14,000 customer accounts, which accounts for 0.1% of its customer base, were compromised. The breach occurred due to a technique known as “credential stuffing,” where cybercriminals exploit known passwords to gain unauthorized access to user accounts.

Key Takeaway

Approximately 14,000 customer accounts were compromised in 23andMe’s recent data breach, allowing hackers to access a significant number of files containing profile information about users’ ancestry. The stolen data includes both ancestry and health-related information for some accounts. 23andMe has taken immediate action to enhance security measures and has prompted other DNA testing companies to follow suit.

Extent of the Breach

Although 23andMe did not specify the exact number of files accessed or the number of users impacted, it is evident that the breach has potentially exposed personal information belonging to users who had opted into the company’s DNA Relatives feature. This feature allows users to share their information with others connected to them. Consequently, the hackers who breached one victim’s account were able to access personal data pertaining to the people connected to that account.

Stolen Data

The stolen data primarily consisted of ancestry information. However, for a subset of accounts, health-related information based on the users’ genetics was also compromised. The company acknowledged that certain information was posted online by the hackers but did not disclose the specifics.

Response and Security Measures

Following the breach, 23andMe took immediate action to protect its users. On October 10, all users were prompted to reset their passwords, and the company encouraged the adoption of multi-factor authentication. Subsequently, on November 6, the company made two-step verification mandatory for all users. These measures aim to enhance the security of user accounts and prevent unauthorized access in the future.

Industry-Wide Impact

The 23andMe data breach has prompted other DNA testing companies, such as Ancestry and MyHeritage, to take similar steps towards improving security. These companies have also implemented mandatory two-factor authentication to protect their customers’ information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

DNA Testing Companies Enhance User Account Security With Two-Factor Authentication
News

DNA Testing Companies Enhance User Account Security With Two-Factor Authentication

by Dareen Lung | 8 November 2023
23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data
News

23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data

by Elna Ellingson | 11 October 2023
23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident
News

23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident

by Beverly Tompkins | 11 October 2023
New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records
News

New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto
News

Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency

by Rorie Weiland | 21 September 2023
McLaren Healthcare Data Breach: 2.2 Million Patients’ Information Stolen In Ransomware Attack
News

McLaren Healthcare Data Breach: 2.2 Million Patients’ Information Stolen In Ransomware Attack

by Oralia Valentino | 14 November 2023
25 Cybersecurity Interview Questions You Must Know
TECHNOLOGY

25 Cybersecurity Interview Questions You Must Know

by Natasha | 15 August 2019

Recent Stories

23andMe Data Breach: Hackers Access “Significant Number” Of User Files
News

23andMe Data Breach: Hackers Access “Significant Number” Of User Files

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023
OpenAI’s GPT Store Delayed To 2024 Following Leadership Chaos
News

OpenAI’s GPT Store Delayed To 2024 Following Leadership Chaos

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023
New Production Cuts At Fisker As Working Capital Is Prioritized
News

New Production Cuts At Fisker As Working Capital Is Prioritized

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023
8 Best Gaming Monitor 1080P 144Hz For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Gaming Monitor 1080P 144Hz For 2023

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023
6 Best Gaming Monitor With G Sync For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Best Gaming Monitor With G Sync For 2023

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023
10 Best Dell Gaming Monitor 144Hz For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Dell Gaming Monitor 144Hz For 2023

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023
12 Amazing 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor For 2023

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023
5 Amazing Dell Gaming Monitor 27 Inch For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Amazing Dell Gaming Monitor 27 Inch For 2023

by Vivi Yang | 2 December 2023