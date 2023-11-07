Newsnews
DNA Testing Companies Enhance User Account Security With Two-Factor Authentication

Written by: Dareen Lung | Published: 8 November 2023
DNA testing and genealogy companies are taking swift action to enhance user account security in the wake of a massive data breach at 23andMe. Ancestry, MyHeritage, and 23andMe have begun notifying their customers that two-factor authentication (2FA) will now be mandatory for all user accounts. This additional layer of security is designed to confirm the identity of the account holder by requiring them to enter a verification code sent to a device they own.

Key Takeaway

DNA testing companies have made two-factor authentication mandatory for user accounts following the recent data breach at 23andMe. This security measure aims to enhance the protection of sensitive genetic and personal information.

Ancestry and MyHeritage Take Action

Ancestry, through an email to its customers, stated that two-step verification would be enforced, sending a code to their phone or email address to complete the login process. MyHeritage also announced on its blog that 2FA would soon become a requirement for DNA customers due to the recent data theft incident at 23andMe. The move emphasizes the companies’ commitment to bolstering user account security and preventing unauthorized access.

23andMe Implements Additional Security Measures

In response to the breach, 23andMe has taken steps to require all customers to use a second layer of verification when signing into their accounts. This additional security feature aims to mitigate the risk posed by hackers who may obtain stolen user passwords from previous data breaches. The company’s investigation into the incident revealed that hackers accessed user accounts by leveraging stolen credentials.

A Surge in Cyberattacks Targeting DNA Testing Companies

The recent data theft at 23andMe highlights the ongoing threat faced by DNA testing and genealogy companies. The vast amounts of sensitive personal and genetic data they store make them appealing targets for cybercriminals. This incident follows previous attacks on other industry players, with DNA analysis site GEDmatch and DNA testing firm Veritas Genetics both experiencing data breaches in recent years.

The enforcement of two-factor authentication by default among the major DNA testing companies demonstrates a proactive approach toward safeguarding user information. By implementing this additional layer of security, they aim to minimize the risk of unauthorized access and protect the privacy of their customers.

