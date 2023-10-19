Newsnews
News

New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records

Written by: Roanne Markle | Published: 19 October 2023
new-data-breach-hacker-leaks-millions-more-23andme-user-records
News

New Data Leak Raises Concerns Over User Privacy and Security

In a concerning turn of events, the hacker who previously leaked user data from genetic testing company 23andMe has struck again, releasing millions of additional user records. The newly leaked data, published by a hacker known as Golem on the cybercrime forum BreachForums, contains information on four million users, including individuals from Great Britain and wealthy individuals residing in the United States and Western Europe.

Key Takeaway

A hacker known as Golem has leaked millions of new user records from 23andMe, a popular genetic testing company. The leaked data includes information on four million users, raising concerns over privacy and security.

The leaked data has raised alarm bells as it matches known and public 23andMe user and genetic information, indicating its authenticity. 23andMe, while acknowledging the new leak, is currently investigating the data to establish its legitimacy. The company had previously announced a data breach on October 6, attributing the hack to credential stuffing, a method used by hackers to gain unauthorized access using leaked credentials from previous breaches.

In response to the breach, 23andMe has urged its users to change their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication to mitigate further risks. The company is working with third-party forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. They have also attributed the breach to customer password reuse and a feature called DNA Relatives, which allows users to view the data of other opted-in users with matching genetic information. This feature potentially enabled hackers to access multiple users’ data through a single compromised account.

Despite these measures, several crucial questions remain unanswered. It is uncertain whether the hackers exclusively used credential stuffing or employed alternative methods to obtain the data. The full extent of the stolen data and the intentions of the hackers also remain unknown.

Further analysis of the incident indicates that the breach likely occurred several months ago, as a hacker on the cybercrime forum Hydra advertised a set of 23andMe user data on August 11. The integrity of this claim has not been verified, but the data advertised on Hydra matched some of the user records leaked two weeks ago.

As the investigation unfolds, it is evident that the scope and implications of this data leak are far from clear. The lack of clarity surrounding the amount of data stolen leaves users and the company at risk. 23andMe must act swiftly to address the concerns of its users and enhance its security measures to ensure the protection of sensitive genetic data.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data
News

23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data

by Elna Ellingson | 11 October 2023
23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident
News

23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident

by Beverly Tompkins | 11 October 2023
Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach
News

Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach

by Trude Vanburen | 7 September 2023
How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web

by Abigail | 4 December 2020
The Importance of Cyber Security In The 21st Century
TECHNOLOGY

The Importance of Cyber Security In The 21st Century

by Joseph | 23 August 2019
What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency

by Rorie Weiland | 21 September 2023
MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack
News

MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack

by Vivi Burson | 7 October 2023
How To Hack Someones Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Hack Someones Email

by Elnora Gottschalk | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

French VC Firm Founders Future Acquires Sowefund, An Equity Crowdfunding Platform
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Acquires Sowefund, An Equity Crowdfunding Platform

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan
News

GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products
News

Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology
News

Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
AI-generating Music App Riffusion Secures $4 Million In Funding To Scale Its Success
News

AI-generating Music App Riffusion Secures $4 Million In Funding To Scale Its Success

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games
News

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features
News

YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023