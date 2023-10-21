Newsnews
News

Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto

Written by: Alysa Hertz | Published: 22 October 2023
hackers-leak-millions-of-23andme-customer-records-x-cracks-down-on-porn-and-andreessen-writes-a-manifesto
News

Welcome to this edition of Week in Review (WiR), where we bring you the latest happenings in the tech industry. In this week’s roundup, we’ll be covering the leaking of millions of 23andMe customer records by hackers, X’s crackdown on pornographic content, and Marc Andreessen’s controversial manifesto. Let’s dive in and get up to speed!

Key Takeaway

As hackers continue to target companies and individuals, data security remains a top concern for businesses. X’s crackdown on explicit content raises questions about the freedom of expression and the challenges faced by those in the adult entertainment industry. Andreessen’s manifesto sparks a debate about the role of technology in society and the need for a more inclusive and thoughtful approach.

Hackers Leak More 23andMe Data

The news broke this week that the same hacker who previously leaked user data stolen from genetic testing company 23andMe has now published millions of new records on the dark web. This latest leak has raised concerns about the security of personal information and has left many questioning the company’s ability to protect its customers’ data. 23andMe is currently reviewing the data to authenticate its legitimacy, but the breach serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threats faced by companies and individuals in the digital age.

X Cracks Down on Porn

In a move that surprised many, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) recently launched a paid subscription verification service. While some sex workers hoped that this would enable them to reach new clients, they were sadly mistaken. X has taken a hardline approach to explicit content and has cracked down on sex workers, who now find themselves with limited options for self-promotion. This crackdown has come at a time when X’s traffic is reportedly declining, adding further challenges to those within the adult entertainment industry.

Andreessen Writes a Manifesto

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen made waves this week with a lengthy manifesto posted on the a16z website. In this 5,000-word blog post, Andreessen called for “techno-optimism” and touched on a range of topics, including Reaganomics, the colonization of outer space, and even included some perplexing phrases. While his manifesto garnered attention, it also received criticism for its out-of-touch nature. Many in the tech industry have issued rebuttals, highlighting the need for a more nuanced perspective on the complex issues discussed by Andreessen.

In addition to these key stories, other notable news this week includes the IRS’s announcement of a free tax filing service, Web Summit facing backlash over its founder’s comments, FTX executives reportedly spending billions of dollars, and Disney’s Hotstar setting a new streaming record.

That wraps up this edition of Week in Review. Stay tuned for more tech industry updates in the weeks to come.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records
News

New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023
23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data
News

23andMe Investigating Security Incident As Hackers Advertise Stolen Data

by Elna Ellingson | 11 October 2023
23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident
News

23andMe Implements Password Reset For Users Following Data Leak Incident

by Beverly Tompkins | 11 October 2023
22 Hacker Movies and Shows on Netflix for Tech Geeks
ENTERTAINMENT

22 Hacker Movies and Shows on Netflix for Tech Geeks

by Natalia Go | 6 December 2020
How To Hack Someones Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Hack Someones Email

by Elnora Gottschalk | 13 September 2023
Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach
News

Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach

by Trude Vanburen | 7 September 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Who Stole 23.8M Cryptocurrency

by Rorie Weiland | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto
News

Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
How To Watch Netflix On Projector From IPhone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Netflix On Projector From IPhone

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
How To Project Disney Plus On Projector
TECHNOLOGY

How To Project Disney Plus On Projector

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
How Do You Connect A Chromebook To A Projector
TECHNOLOGY

How Do You Connect A Chromebook To A Projector

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
How To Use RCA Projector
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use RCA Projector

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
How Do I Fix The Cyclic Redundancy Check Error On My External Hard Drive?
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Fix The Cyclic Redundancy Check Error On My External Hard Drive?

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
How To Backup Picasa To External Hard Drive
TECHNOLOGY

How To Backup Picasa To External Hard Drive

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
What External Hard Drive Works With Xbox 360
TECHNOLOGY

What External Hard Drive Works With Xbox 360

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023