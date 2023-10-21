Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto

Welcome to this edition of Week in Review (WiR), where we bring you the latest happenings in the tech industry. In this week’s roundup, we’ll be covering the leaking of millions of 23andMe customer records by hackers, X’s crackdown on pornographic content, and Marc Andreessen’s controversial manifesto. Let’s dive in and get up to speed!

Key Takeaway As hackers continue to target companies and individuals, data security remains a top concern for businesses. X’s crackdown on explicit content raises questions about the freedom of expression and the challenges faced by those in the adult entertainment industry. Andreessen’s manifesto sparks a debate about the role of technology in society and the need for a more inclusive and thoughtful approach.

Hackers Leak More 23andMe Data

The news broke this week that the same hacker who previously leaked user data stolen from genetic testing company 23andMe has now published millions of new records on the dark web. This latest leak has raised concerns about the security of personal information and has left many questioning the company’s ability to protect its customers’ data. 23andMe is currently reviewing the data to authenticate its legitimacy, but the breach serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threats faced by companies and individuals in the digital age.

X Cracks Down on Porn

In a move that surprised many, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) recently launched a paid subscription verification service. While some sex workers hoped that this would enable them to reach new clients, they were sadly mistaken. X has taken a hardline approach to explicit content and has cracked down on sex workers, who now find themselves with limited options for self-promotion. This crackdown has come at a time when X’s traffic is reportedly declining, adding further challenges to those within the adult entertainment industry.

Andreessen Writes a Manifesto

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen made waves this week with a lengthy manifesto posted on the a16z website. In this 5,000-word blog post, Andreessen called for “techno-optimism” and touched on a range of topics, including Reaganomics, the colonization of outer space, and even included some perplexing phrases. While his manifesto garnered attention, it also received criticism for its out-of-touch nature. Many in the tech industry have issued rebuttals, highlighting the need for a more nuanced perspective on the complex issues discussed by Andreessen.

In addition to these key stories, other notable news this week includes the IRS’s announcement of a free tax filing service, Web Summit facing backlash over its founder’s comments, FTX executives reportedly spending billions of dollars, and Disney’s Hotstar setting a new streaming record.

That wraps up this edition of Week in Review. Stay tuned for more tech industry updates in the weeks to come.