Newsnews
News

Epic Games CEO Criticizes Apple’s New App Store Rules As “Malicious Compliance” And Full Of “Junk Fees”

Written by: Michal Freeze | Published: 26 January 2024
epic-games-ceo-criticizes-apples-new-app-store-rules-as-malicious-compliance-and-full-of-junk-fees
News

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has expressed his dissatisfaction with Apple’s latest App Store regulations, labeling them as a form of “malicious compliance” and containing what he refers to as “junk fees.” The new rules, which are set to be implemented in the EU as part of Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), specifically target larger developers such as Epic.

Key Takeaway

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has voiced strong opposition to Apple’s new App Store rules, citing concerns about anti-competitive practices and the imposition of additional fees on developers.

Apple’s New Rules and Fees

Apple’s new regulations include the imposition of a “core technology fee” of €0.50 for each install per year over a 1 million threshold for larger developers. This fee is aimed at apps that are downloaded from sources outside of Apple’s App Store. Additionally, Apple has announced a reduction in its App Store commissions for digital goods and services to 17% and as low as 10% for subscriptions in their second year, for small business developers who qualify. However, developers who opt to use Apple’s payment processing technology will be subject to an additional 3% fee.

Tim Sweeney’s Response

In response to these new rules, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has criticized Apple’s terms as “anti-competitive.” Sweeney has specifically highlighted the “junk fees” in reference to the new “core technology fee” and has expressed concerns about Apple’s control over app distribution and the imposition of additional fees.

Apple’s Stance and Impact on Developers

Apple’s stance on the entitlement to commissions for apps downloaded from sources outside of the App Store has raised concerns about the company’s control over the app ecosystem. The new regulations and fees could significantly impact developers, particularly larger ones such as Epic Games, which may incur substantial costs for app installs.

Challenges and Legal Disputes

Sweeney’s comments come in the wake of legal disputes between Epic Games and both Apple and Google over antitrust concerns. While Apple emerged victorious in its case, the court’s ruling mandated certain concessions from Apple. Sweeney has indicated plans to contest Apple’s compliance with the court’s ruling, citing “bad-faith” practices.

Conclusion

Apple’s new App Store rules and fees have sparked criticism from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who has raised concerns about anti-competitive practices and the financial burden on developers. The ongoing legal disputes between Epic Games and Apple underscore the challenges in the app ecosystem and the broader implications of platform regulations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Whitelist An Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Whitelist An Email

by Merola Lentz | 23 November 2023
Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees
News

Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees

by Alyce Farris | 29 September 2023
How To Stop Getting Junk Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Stop Getting Junk Email

by Scarlett Allred | 23 November 2023
More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo
News

More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo

by Ida Hamrick | 14 November 2023
How To Block A Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Block A Email

by Della Minnick | 23 November 2023
Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?
News

Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?

by Marylin Hard | 28 September 2023
Apple Appeals To Supreme Court To Reconsider Ruling In Epic’s Favor
News

Apple Appeals To Supreme Court To Reconsider Ruling In Epic’s Favor

by Nicola Andre | 29 September 2023
Who Started The Metaverse
AI

Who Started The Metaverse

by Mina Voss | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Bitcoin And Ethereum Decline, Worldcoin To Launch New Orb, And Terraform Labs Files For Bankruptcy
News

Bitcoin And Ethereum Decline, Worldcoin To Launch New Orb, And Terraform Labs Files For Bankruptcy

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024
OpenAI Lowers Prices And Addresses Issues With GPT-4
News

OpenAI Lowers Prices And Addresses Issues With GPT-4

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024
23andMe Data Breach: Millions Of Users’ Data Compromised
News

23andMe Data Breach: Millions Of Users’ Data Compromised

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024
Goodbye Ingenuity: NASA’s Mars Helicopter Takes Its Final Flight
News

Goodbye Ingenuity: NASA’s Mars Helicopter Takes Its Final Flight

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024
Epic Games CEO Criticizes Apple’s New App Store Rules As “Malicious Compliance” And Full Of “Junk Fees”
News

Epic Games CEO Criticizes Apple’s New App Store Rules As “Malicious Compliance” And Full Of “Junk Fees”

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024
Startup C16 Biosciences Receives $3.5M From Gates Foundation To Replace Palm Oil
News

Startup C16 Biosciences Receives $3.5M From Gates Foundation To Replace Palm Oil

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024
What Is The Halo TV Series Rated
GAMING

What Is The Halo TV Series Rated

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024
Who Is Makee Halo
GAMING

Who Is Makee Halo

by Michal Freeze | 26 January 2024