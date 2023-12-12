Newsnews
News

Terran Orbital CEO Dismisses Reports Of Sale And Vows To Keep The Company Independent

Written by: Jourdan Mckenzie | Published: 12 December 2023
terran-orbital-ceo-dismisses-reports-of-sale-and-vows-to-keep-the-company-independent
News

Terran Orbital, a prominent satellite manufacturer, is debunking recent rumors that the company is up for sale. In an all-hands meeting with staff, CEO Marc Bell emphasized that Terran Orbital is not actively seeking a buyer and intends to remain independent. Bell’s remarks were in response to a Wall Street Journal article claiming that the company was exploring bids for a potential sale.

Key Takeaway

Terran Orbital CEO, Marc Bell, refutes reports of the company being up for sale and asserts the goal to remain independent. Despite facing shareholder criticism and a looming delisting threat, Bell expresses confidence in the board’s direction and dismisses accusations as baseless. The company is open to strategic partnerships while reiterating the objective to keep the company independent.

Setting the Record Straight

Bell addressed the misleading report in an email sent to all employees, stating that the Wall Street Journal article was “very wrong.” He assured his team that their goal is to retain their independence and evolve into a reputable company. Bell sidestepped the suggestion of a potential sale, clarifying that the company is focused on becoming a Prime player in the industry.

Despite shareholder criticism and an investor group seeking Bell’s replacement and board reconstitution, Bell unequivocally expressed confidence in the board’s direction and management. He highlighted the significant ownership of the board and management, dismissing the accusations as baseless. To counter the shareholder criticism, Terran Orbital recently filed a lawsuit against one of the individuals in question, with plans to pursue further legal action against the entire group if necessary.

Commitment to Independence

During the staff meeting, Bell reiterated that Terran Orbital is not actively pursuing a buyer. However, he acknowledged the possibility of strategic partnerships with investors, similar to their collaboration with Lockheed Martin. Bell’s intention, should a take-private deal be proposed by the board, is to personally buy the company along with a business partner, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining independence despite any challenges.

It is worth noting that despite the CEO’s remarks, a regulatory filing submitted by Terran Orbital confirmed that the company is engaged in a formal review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. This review process may involve various options, including the potential sale of the company.

Following these developments, Terran Orbital’s stock price experienced a significant decline—falling approximately 25% from $1.03 to $0.77 per share. The company’s shares have been struggling to remain above the $1 threshold and risk delisting if the stock price fails to recover. This drop marks a sharp decline for Terran Orbital, considering its share price was trading at $10.96 shortly after going public in March of the previous year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Relativity Signs Launch Deal With Intelsat For Terran R Rocket
News

Relativity Signs Launch Deal With Intelsat For Terran R Rocket

by Adelaide Engstrom | 12 October 2023
Stoke Space Successfully Tests Second Stage Prototype In Pursuit Of Fully Reusable Rocket
News

Stoke Space Successfully Tests Second Stage Prototype In Pursuit Of Fully Reusable Rocket

by Elsinore Derby | 19 September 2023
Frontier Space Technologies Revolutionizes Space Science With On-orbit Autonomous Lab
News

Frontier Space Technologies Revolutionizes Space Science With On-orbit Autonomous Lab

by Kiersten Scruggs | 22 September 2023
Microsoft Recruits Former OpenAI Leaders Altman And Brockman To Lead Revolutionary AI Team
News

Microsoft Recruits Former OpenAI Leaders Altman And Brockman To Lead Revolutionary AI Team

by Pen Oaks | 21 November 2023
Sam Altman Returns As CEO Of OpenAI
News

Sam Altman Returns As CEO Of OpenAI

by Priscella Brody | 22 November 2023
The Exploration Company Signs Agreements With Axiom And Indian Space Research Organization
News

The Exploration Company Signs Agreements With Axiom And Indian Space Research Organization

by Dena Neil | 14 September 2023
New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post
News

New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post

by Cacilie Varney | 21 November 2023
Carta’s CEO Takes Action To Address Negative Press Concerns
News

Carta’s CEO Takes Action To Address Negative Press Concerns

by Minnnie Chilton | 26 October 2023

Recent Stories

Terran Orbital CEO Dismisses Reports Of Sale And Vows To Keep The Company Independent
News

Terran Orbital CEO Dismisses Reports Of Sale And Vows To Keep The Company Independent

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023
Epic Games Emerges Victorious In Antitrust Battle Against Google
News

Epic Games Emerges Victorious In Antitrust Battle Against Google

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023
Asteroid Mining Startup AstroForge Overcomes Setbacks And Achieves Success In Demonstration Mission
News

Asteroid Mining Startup AstroForge Overcomes Setbacks And Achieves Success In Demonstration Mission

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023
23andMe Faces Criticism For Changes To Terms Of Service Following Data Breach
News

23andMe Faces Criticism For Changes To Terms Of Service Following Data Breach

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023
Lucid’s CFO Departs Following Gravity SUV Debut
News

Lucid’s CFO Departs Following Gravity SUV Debut

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023
Hasbro To Layoff 1,100 Employees Amidst Dungeons & Dragons Success
News

Hasbro To Layoff 1,100 Employees Amidst Dungeons & Dragons Success

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023
Relevance AI: Empowering Businesses Of All Sizes To Build AI Teams With Low-Code Platform
News

Relevance AI: Empowering Businesses Of All Sizes To Build AI Teams With Low-Code Platform

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023
Helicity Space Raises $5M To Revolutionize Deep Space Travel With Fusion Propulsion
News

Helicity Space Raises $5M To Revolutionize Deep Space Travel With Fusion Propulsion

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 December 2023