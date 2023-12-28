Newsnews
News

Terran Orbital’s Biggest Customer Nears Funding For Multibillion-Dollar Constellation

Written by: Opaline Cardona | Published: 28 December 2023
terran-orbitals-biggest-customer-nears-funding-for-multibillion-dollar-constellation
News

Terran Orbital, a prominent player in the satellite industry, is on the verge of receiving a substantial payment from its primary client, Rivada Space Networks. The CEO of Terran, Marc Bell, revealed in an internal meeting that Rivada is in the final stages of securing funding for a mega-constellation project valued at $2.4 billion, a significant portion of Terran’s current backlog.

Key Takeaway

Terran Orbital is poised to receive substantial funding from Rivada Space Networks for a major satellite constellation project, signaling a potential boost to its financial performance and market position.

Rivada’s Funding Progress

During a company-wide meeting, Bell shared that Rivada’s CEO, Declan Ganley, indicated that the funding is nearing completion. Despite an initial delay in payment from Rivada, Bell remains optimistic about the situation, expressing confidence in the forthcoming financial support. The funding, which involves a substantial amount, is crucial for advancing the mega-constellation project.

Financial Outlook and Market Dynamics

Despite the anticipated funding, Terran had to revise its full-year financial outlook due to the delayed payment from Rivada. The company’s financial performance is closely tied to the resolution of the funding issue, as it significantly impacts the revenue forecast. The potential influx of funds from Rivada’s financing is expected to bolster Terran’s financial standing and potentially elevate its stock price, which has experienced a decline since its public debut via SPAC.

Future Prospects and Strategic Initiatives

While awaiting the resolution of the funding matter, Terran is actively pursuing other high-value contracts, including involvement in the Space Development Agency’s “Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture” project. The company’s engagement in such initiatives underscores its commitment to diversifying its project portfolio and exploring new opportunities within the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts
News

Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts

by Shirleen Bushnell | 1 September 2023
Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?
News

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?

by Luisa Legg | 12 September 2023
Relativity Signs Launch Deal With Intelsat For Terran R Rocket
News

Relativity Signs Launch Deal With Intelsat For Terran R Rocket

by Adelaide Engstrom | 12 October 2023
Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX
News

Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
Relativity Space Takes Lease Of Historic Test Stand From NASA To Accelerate Terran R Development
News

Relativity Space Takes Lease Of Historic Test Stand From NASA To Accelerate Terran R Development

by Clara Dasilva | 8 September 2023
How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet
AI

How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet

by Abigail | 4 March 2021
Kuva Space Secures €16.6M In Series A Funding To Accelerate Hyperspectral Imagery Expansion
News

Kuva Space Secures €16.6M In Series A Funding To Accelerate Hyperspectral Imagery Expansion

by Sidonnie Maze | 2 November 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 October 2023

Recent Stories

Terran Orbital’s Biggest Customer Nears Funding For Multibillion-Dollar Constellation
News

Terran Orbital’s Biggest Customer Nears Funding For Multibillion-Dollar Constellation

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023
10 Best Sony 32 Inch LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Sony 32 Inch LED TV For 2023

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023
9 Amazing Samsung 4K Ultra-HD LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Samsung 4K Ultra-HD LED TV For 2023

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023
5 Best LG 4K LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Best LG 4K LED TV For 2023

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023
13 Amazing 26 Inch LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing 26 Inch LED TV For 2023

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023
10 Amazing 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV For 2023

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023
13 Amazing Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV For 2023

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023
10 Best 37 Inch LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best 37 Inch LED TV For 2023

by Opaline Cardona | 28 December 2023