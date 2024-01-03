Newsnews
News

Terran Orbital Receives Major Payment From Rivada Space, Boosts Year-End Cash Balance

Written by: Catha Pugliese | Published: 3 January 2024
terran-orbital-receives-major-payment-from-rivada-space-boosts-year-end-cash-balance
News

Terran Orbital has received a significant payment from Rivada Space Networks, its largest customer, resulting in an adjustment of the company’s projected year-end financial status. This update follows the long-awaited payment from Rivada, which has been a topic of interest for industry observers.

Key Takeaway

Terran Orbital’s receipt of a substantial payment from Rivada Space Networks has led to an adjustment in the company’s anticipated year-end cash balance, signaling a positive turn of events for the organization. This development is expected to enhance investor confidence and support the company’s future endeavors.

Anticipated Financial Results

After receiving the awaited payment from Rivada Space Networks, Terran Orbital has revised its projected year-end financial results. The company’s CEO, Marc Bell, had previously indicated the expectation of receiving a payment from Rivada before the year’s end, and this announcement confirms those expectations.

Rivada’s Ambitious Plans

Rivada Space Networks, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to establish a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit. As part of this initiative, the company engaged Terran Orbital to construct 300 satellites at an estimated total cost of $2.4 billion. This contract represents a substantial portion of Terran’s backlog and is of significant strategic importance to the company.

Payment Confirmation

Although the specific payment amount was not disclosed, Terran Orbital has confirmed that Rivada Space Networks has settled all outstanding invoices. Additionally, the company anticipates further incremental payments in the current year. Furthermore, Terran remains on track to deliver the contracted satellites within the timelines set for 2025 and 2026.

Financial Impact

Following the payment from Rivada, Terran Orbital has adjusted its expected year-end cash balance. Previously projected at $38.7 million as of September, the updated forecast now indicates an excess of $70 million by the end of December. This financial development is particularly significant for Terran Orbital, given the challenges it has faced since its initial public offering at $10.96 per share. The incremental payment from its primary customer is likely to bolster investor confidence as the company enters a new year.

Stock Performance

Terran Orbital, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LLAP, experienced a modest increase in its stock price in response to this news. The stock price rose from $1.14 at the previous close to $1.26 at the time of publication, reflecting a positive market reaction to the company’s financial update.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?
News

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?

by Luisa Legg | 12 September 2023
Which ATMs Are Free For Cash App Users?
FINTECH

Which ATMs Are Free For Cash App Users?

by Donnie Sayers | 31 October 2023
Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021
What Is Cash App
FINTECH

What Is Cash App

by Nataline Brundage | 27 October 2023
9 Amazing Pos System For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Pos System For 2024

by Linzy Christian | 5 November 2023
How To Obtain $750 From Cash App
FINTECH

How To Obtain $750 From Cash App

by Ivette Stillwell | 27 October 2023
Starcraft 3 Updates: Game Release Date, Leaks And Predictions 
GAMING

Starcraft 3 Updates: Game Release Date, Leaks And Predictions 

by Joseph | 21 September 2019
How To Set Up Cash App
FINTECH

How To Set Up Cash App

by Madelin Morrison | 27 October 2023

Recent Stories

Terran Orbital Receives Major Payment From Rivada Space, Boosts Year-End Cash Balance
News

Terran Orbital Receives Major Payment From Rivada Space, Boosts Year-End Cash Balance

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024
Former Anthemis Partner Launches New Fintech Venture Firm
News

Former Anthemis Partner Launches New Fintech Venture Firm

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024
Tech For Palestine: A New Initiative To Support Palestinians In The Tech Industry
News

Tech For Palestine: A New Initiative To Support Palestinians In The Tech Industry

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup Unveiling Set For January 17
News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup Unveiling Set For January 17

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024
The Year In Review: 2023 Enterprise Tech News
News

The Year In Review: 2023 Enterprise Tech News

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024
Public Domain Mickey Mouse: The First Meme Of 2024
News

Public Domain Mickey Mouse: The First Meme Of 2024

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024
AI And Copyright: The New York Times Sues OpenAI And Microsoft
News

AI And Copyright: The New York Times Sues OpenAI And Microsoft

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024
Puma’s Commitment To Web3 Amidst Crypto Resurgence
News

Puma’s Commitment To Web3 Amidst Crypto Resurgence

by Catha Pugliese | 3 January 2024