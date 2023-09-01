Newsnews
News

Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX

Written by: Evania Lundberg | Published: 2 September 2023
globalstar-secures-64-million-launch-contract-with-spacex
News

Satellite network operator, Globalstar, backed by tech giant Apple, has recently announced a significant partnership with SpaceX. The company has secured a launch contract worth $64 million, as revealed in regulatory filings. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening Globalstar’s existing constellation by sending at least 17 new satellites to low Earth orbit, scheduled for 2025.

This exciting venture comes after Globalstar’s agreement with MDA in February last year, where it committed $327 million for the purchase of the satellites. Rocket Lab, serving as a subcontractor, will contribute by supplying the spacecraft chassis. With Apple’s strong backing, Globalstar will be reimbursed for 95% of the capital expenditures, encompassing both the satellite costs and launch expenses.

Key Takeaway

Apple, in collaboration with Globalstar, is making significant investments to expand satellite connectivity. This will not only improve the capabilities of Globalstar’s network, but also enable Apple to provide emergency satellite connectivity to iPhones in areas without cellular coverage.

In addition to the funding provided for the satellite project, Apple has also pledged $252 million to enhance Globalstar’s ground station network and cover upfront costs associated with replenishing the satellite constellation. The aim is to ultimately utilize 85% of Globalstar’s network capacity for emergency satellite connectivity on iPhones, particularly in areas where conventional cell networks are unavailable.

This partnership highlights the dominance of SpaceX in the orbital launch market, cementing their near-monopoly status. However, there is some level of competition between SpaceX and Globalstar, as SpaceX develops its own “sat-to-cell” plans with its Starlink satellite constellation. This became particularly evident when SpaceX requested additional spectrum access, including portions of the 1.6/2.4 GHz bands exclusively used by Globalstar.

This collaboration between Apple, Globalstar, and SpaceX not only signifies the momentum in satellite communication technology but also underscores the potential for groundbreaking advancements in connectivity and network infrastructure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880
News

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

by Wynn Graham | 2 September 2023
Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024
News

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training
News

New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training

by Beitris Reichard | 2 September 2023
New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America
News

New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America

by Junia Salcedo | 2 September 2023
Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change
News

Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change

by Leta Freitas | 2 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders

by Melitta Bevan | 2 September 2023
Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX
News

Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving
News

Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving

by Veradis Dulin | 2 September 2023

Recent Stories

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024
News

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880
News

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America
News

New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training
News

New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX
News

Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change
News

Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies
News

New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023