Vertice Secures $25M In Funding For AI-Based Software Spend Management Tools

Written by: Ermina Lahr | Published: 17 January 2024
Expense management in business has traditionally focused on tracking travel, entertainment, and other work-related spending. However, London-based startup Vertice is taking a more targeted approach by addressing software spend, a significant area of expense for companies. The company has recently announced a successful funding round, securing $25 million to further develop its AI-based tools for managing software spend.

Key Takeaway

Vertice secures $25 million in funding to further develop its AI-based tools for managing software spend, addressing the challenges posed by the rapid expansion of cloud-based products and services.

Co-Leaders in Funding

The Series B funding round was co-led by 83North and Bessemer Venture Partners, both of which also co-led Vertice’s previous funding round of $26 million. This new investment is a testament to the growing demand for solutions in this space and the evolving role of AI and other technologies in expense management.

Impressive Growth and Valuation

Co-founded by Roy Tuvey and his brother Eldar, Vertice has demonstrated strong growth, with annual recurring revenues now in the double-digit millions and a seven-fold increase in ARR in 2023. The company’s valuation is now in the “hundreds of millions of dollars,” reflecting its impressive performance and minimal dilution, having raised only $51 million to date.

Addressing SaaS and Cloud Spend Challenges

Vertice’s focus on SaaS and cloud spend aligns with the significant growth of these areas in IT expense for businesses globally. The company aims to help organizations track and optimize their software spend, addressing the challenges posed by the rapid expansion of cloud-based products and services.

AI-Powered Solutions

Vertice’s approach combines automation, AI tools, and human evaluation to analyze spending and usage trends across its customer base. By providing finance teams with comprehensive insights into their software spend, Vertice enables them to make informed decisions and optimize their expenses.

