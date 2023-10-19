Newsnews
News

Procurify Secures $50 Million In Series C Funding To Enhance AI-Powered Procurement Tools

Written by: Nerita Pollack | Published: 19 October 2023
procurify-secures-50-million-in-series-c-funding-to-enhance-ai-powered-procurement-tools
News

Vancouver-based startup Procurify has closed a successful $50 million Series C funding round led by Ten Coves Capital and supported by Export Development Canada. This investment will enable Procurify to further develop its platform, which offers AI-powered tools for procurement, providing organizations with increased spend visibility and control.

Key Takeaway

Procurify, a Vancouver-based startup, has raised $50 million in Series C funding to enhance its AI-powered procurement tools. The company aims to address the challenges faced by organizations in managing procurement spend, providing real-time visibility, and improving financial oversight. With its consolidated platform and AI algorithms, Procurify offers organizations the means to optimize processes, manage risks, and achieve cost efficiencies.

The Story Behind Procurify

Procurify was founded in 2013 by Aman Mann, Eugene Dong, and Kenneth Loi, who identified a gap in the market for affordable, user-friendly procurement software. Recognizing the challenges faced by organizations across various industries, such as lack of real-time spend visibility and control, the founders set out to streamline and simplify the procurement process.

Since its inception, Procurify has steadily grown its customer base, attracting over 700 companies. Its success lies in its ability to consolidate different procurement steps into one platform, offering modules for purchasing, accounts payable, and data analytics. This consolidation allows customers to manage procurement spend more effectively, make informed decisions, and identify bottlenecks in their workflows.

The Power of AI in Procurement

Procurify leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its procurement tools. The platform uses AI algorithms to detect anomalies in purchase orders and invoices, flagging them for review. This feature not only improves compliance and reduces errors but also provides organizations with greater financial oversight.

With the current challenges faced by industries in the post-pandemic economy, including layoffs, disrupted supply chains, and rising operational costs, responsible spend controls and clear financial oversight are more critical than ever. Procurify’s AI-powered tools offer organizations the means to optimize processes, manage risks, and achieve cost efficiencies.

The Road Ahead for Procurify

Procurify’s success in securing a total of $70 million in venture capital funding demonstrates its potential in the market. With a 100% year-over-year increase in sales and a strong customer base, the company is well-positioned for growth. The Series C funding will support Procurify’s expansion plans, including the development of new AI capabilities and the launch of innovative payment features.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Mach Industries Closes $79M Series A, Valued At $335M
News

Mach Industries Closes $79M Series A, Valued At $335M

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
Levelpath Raises $30M In Series A Funding To Revolutionize Procurement Management
News

Levelpath Raises $30M In Series A Funding To Revolutionize Procurement Management

by Marybelle Bales | 18 September 2023
Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding
News

Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding

by Elianore Currier | 7 September 2023
Pixis Raises $85M In Series C1 Funding To Boost AI-powered Marketing Platform
News

Pixis Raises $85M In Series C1 Funding To Boost AI-powered Marketing Platform

by Melisse Dunlop | 15 September 2023
Robot Software Firm Mujin Secures $85 Million In Series C Funding
News

Robot Software Firm Mujin Secures $85 Million In Series C Funding

by Sella Malave | 6 September 2023
ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform
News

ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform

by Agnese Lutz | 12 September 2023
Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space
News

Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Virgio, Valued At $161 Million, To Shut Down Operations
News

Virgio, Valued At $161 Million, To Shut Down Operations

by La Verne Magnuson | 9 October 2023

Recent Stories

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games
News

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023
YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features
News

YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023
New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion
News

New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023
WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android
News

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023
When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023
How To Take Off With DJI Fpv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Take Off With DJI Fpv

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023
How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware
TECHNOLOGY

How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware

by Nerita Pollack | 19 October 2023