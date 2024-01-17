AI Vs. SaaS, EV Charging, And A New $250M Fund: The Latest In Startup And Venture Capital News

Welcome to the latest episode of Equity, where we delve into the world of startups and venture capital. In this episode, we cover the latest developments in the startup ecosystem, including significant funding rounds and new investment funds.

Vertice Raises $25 Million

Vertice has secured a $25 million investment, with the aim of helping companies reduce their software and cloud expenses. The company is betting on the willingness of businesses to pay for services that streamline their existing spending in these areas.

Electra Secures $330 Million

With the increasing prominence of electric vehicles (EVs), Electra has raised an impressive $330 million. The company is focusing on building its own EV charging network, anticipating substantial returns in the long run from this burgeoning sector.

Build a Rocket Boy Collects $110 Million

In a notable funding round, gaming company Build a Rocket Boy has raised $110 million, despite not having any titles in the market. This substantial investment suggests that the company has compelling projects in the pipeline, attracting significant funding even without products currently available.

Thomvest Raises a New $250 Million Fund

Thomvest has announced the establishment of a new $250 million fund, adding to the continuous stream of new investment vehicles in the venture capital landscape. This fund further contributes to the growing pool of capital available for startups and emerging businesses.