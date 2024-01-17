Newsnews
WhatsApp Introduces Voice Updates And Polls For Channels

Written by: Taryn Eliason | Published: 18 January 2024
WhatsApp has announced new features for its broadcasting feature Channels, including the ability to send voice updates, post polls, and add additional admins. These updates aim to enhance user engagement and interaction within the platform.

Key Takeaway

WhatsApp has introduced voice updates, polls, and expanded admin capabilities for its Channels feature, aiming to enhance user engagement and interaction within the platform.

Voice Updates for Enhanced Communication

Channel owners now have the option to send voice updates to their followers, providing a more dynamic and personal way to connect with their audience. With WhatsApp’s user base sending 7 billion voice messages daily, this feature is expected to facilitate more engaging and interactive content sharing.

Polls for Interactive Feedback

In addition to voice updates, channel owners can now create and post polls within their channels. This functionality enables them to gather feedback, opinions, and preferences from their followers, fostering a more interactive and community-driven environment.

Expanded Admin Capabilities

Previously limited to a single admin per channel, WhatsApp has expanded the admin capacity to allow up to 16 admins per channel. This update empowers channel owners to collaborate with a larger team and delegate responsibilities more effectively, contributing to the efficient management of channel content and engagement.

Integration with WhatsApp Status

Furthermore, channel updates can now be shared to personal WhatsApp Status, integrating the broadcasting feature with the platform’s Stories functionality. This integration offers channel admins a convenient way to inform and engage their network about the latest channel updates and content.

