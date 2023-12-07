whatsapp-introduces-disappearing-voice-messages-feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, has announced a new feature that allows users to send disappearing voice messages. This feature, similar to the “View Once” option for photos and videos introduced earlier this year, enhances privacy and security in conversations.

Enhanced Privacy and Security

The new feature allows users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once before they disappear. This functionality is particularly useful when sharing sensitive information or planning surprises. By using disappearing voice messages, users can ensure that the information shared is not retained in digital form.

The one-time voice messages will be clearly marked with an icon, letting the recipient know that they can only listen to the message once. This helps prevent misunderstandings and ensures that the message is not played in a location where it might be heard by unintended listeners. Additionally, WhatsApp confirms that these messages, along with the “View Once” photos and videos, are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Continued Focus on Privacy

This update aligns with Meta’s focus on privacy and security across its social platforms. In recent years, Meta has made significant efforts to improve user privacy through encryption, private interactions, and more. End-to-end encryption was implemented for WhatsApp chat backups in 2021, and now, the company has extended this security measure to Messenger as well.

While Meta has faced some challenges in achieving interoperability between its messaging apps, such as discontinuing cross-messaging between Instagram and Facebook, the company remains committed to enhancing privacy for its users.

Availability

The new disappearing voice messages feature is being rolled out globally over the next few days. Users may not immediately see the option in their WhatsApp app, but it will become available soon.