Newsnews
News

New WhatsApp Feature Allows Discord-Like Voice Chats For Large Groups

Written by: Stafani Carmack | Published: 14 November 2023
new-whatsapp-feature-allows-discord-like-voice-chats-for-large-groups
News

WhatsApp, a company owned by Meta, announced on Monday that it is launching a new voice chat feature for large groups that is reminiscent of Discord. This feature aims to be less disruptive compared to a group call, which rings every member in a group. Instead, voice chats are initiated quietly, with an in-chat bubble that users can tap to join.

Key Takeaway

WhatsApp is launching a new voice chat feature for large groups, resembling Discord, that offers a less disruptive experience and allows users to seamlessly switch between voice chat and messaging.

The purpose of this feature is to allow group members to have conversations while still enabling communication through messages for those who are unable to join the voice chat. Users can easily unmute, hang up, or send messages to the group without leaving the ongoing voice chat by accessing the call controls located at the top of the chat.

WhatsApp plans to roll out voice chats globally to large groups in the upcoming weeks, starting with groups that consist of 33 people or more. It is worth noting that WhatsApp ensures the security of voice chats with end-to-end encryption by default.

In terms of functionality, WhatsApp’s voice chats are similar to those found on other platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and Slack, as they enable a seamless spoken chat experience for large groups of people.

It comes as no surprise that WhatsApp is introducing this new feature, as WABetaInfo previously reported on its testing phase back in August.

In recent months, WhatsApp has been actively adding various features to its platform. It recently launched the ability for users to operate two accounts simultaneously and introduced passkey support on Android. Furthermore, it improved its shopping experience by introducing “Flows,” which enables users to perform tasks like selecting a flight seat or booking appointments without leaving the app.

This release follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement during the company’s Q3 earnings call that users and businesses are engaging with its platforms over 600 million times per day. Zuckerberg emphasized the growth of the WhatsApp Business platform, with family of apps and other revenue reaching $293 million in Q3, a 53% increase compared to the previous year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Many People Can Be In A IMessage Group Chat
TECHNOLOGY

How Many People Can Be In A IMessage Group Chat

by Valerie Dearman | 6 November 2023
How to Connect and Use WhatsApp Web [Mac & Windows]
HOW TO

How to Connect and Use WhatsApp Web [Mac & Windows]

by Juliet | 11 September 2020
Why Is Discord Down
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Discord Down

by Matty Popp | 13 September 2023
Why Are Slack And Discord So Similar
TECHNOLOGY

Why Are Slack And Discord So Similar

by Nikki Chastain | 19 September 2023
What Is Discord: Everything You Need to Know (Review)
TECH REVIEWS

What Is Discord: Everything You Need to Know (Review)

by Albert De Venecia | 19 May 2020
How Do I Use My Tablet As A Phone
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Use My Tablet As A Phone

by Meghan Pierce | 5 October 2023
How Do I Use Discord On Xbox
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Use Discord On Xbox

by Kali Fite | 13 September 2023
How To Facetime On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How To Facetime On Android

by Natalya Flores | 21 August 2023

Recent Stories

12 Best 1440P Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best 1440P Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023
14 Amazing Curved Gaming Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Curved Gaming Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023
11 Amazing 240Hz 1Ms Gaming Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing 240Hz 1Ms Gaming Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023
13 Best 32-Inch 4K Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 32-Inch 4K Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023
10 Amazing G-SYNC 144Hz 1440P Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing G-SYNC 144Hz 1440P Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023
8 Amazing 32-Inch Curved Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing 32-Inch Curved Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023
13 Amazing 27-Inch Computer Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing 27-Inch Computer Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023
14 Best 4K Computer Monitors For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best 4K Computer Monitors For 2023

by Stafani Carmack | 14 November 2023