Apple’s New App Store Rules Exclude Video And News Partners From External Payments

Written by: Milli Lemus | Published: 19 January 2024
Apple has updated its App Store rules in response to a court order, allowing developers to promote alternative payment methods for in-app purchases and subscriptions. However, the new rules come with several restrictions, including the exclusion of apps participating in Apple’s Video Partner and News Partner program from using the Link Entitlement.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s new App Store rules allow developers to promote alternative payment methods, but the exclusion of Video and News Partners from using the Link Entitlement has sparked controversy and criticism.

Complex Application Process

Apple’s compliance with the court order introduces a complex process for developers seeking to include links to external payment options in their apps. Developers must apply for permission and provide detailed information about their app and the desired link, as well as the website domain users will be directed to.

Strict Requirements

The new rules also impose strict requirements on the linked websites, including ownership and maintenance by the developer, adherence to industry standards for payment processors, and provisions for user protection such as dispute resolution and refund requests.

Exclusion of Video and News Partners

Notably, apps participating in Apple’s Video Partner and News Partner program are not eligible for the Link Entitlement. This means that these developers are required to continue following the rules of their respective programs instead of being able to market their payment links within their apps.

Controversy and Criticism

Apple’s compliance with the court order has sparked controversy and criticism from companies like Epic and Spotify, as well as a lobbying group of app developers. They have raised concerns about the restrictions and the 27% commission imposed by Apple on out-of-app-store purchases made within 7 days of tapping through an external link.

