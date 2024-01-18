Newsnews
Six Rules For Maximizing The Benefits Of Fitness & Wellness Tracking

Written by: Desirae Ricker | Published: 19 January 2024
Self-quantification is a growing trend, with an increasing number of fitness and wellness wearables promising to provide valuable insights into our health. However, it’s important to approach these products with a critical eye and be aware of their limitations. Here are six rules to help you get the most out of fitness and wellness tracking.

Key Takeaway

When using fitness and wellness tracking devices, it’s important to be critical of the claims made by these products and to prioritize privacy considerations. Following usage instructions and focusing on trends over individual data points can help users maximize the benefits of self-quantification.

Rule One: Mind the Hype, Read the Small Print

Approach all fitness and wellness products with a critical eye and be wary of overpromises. Be cautious of products that claim to accurately assess your risk of various medical conditions without proper regulatory clearance. Always read the small print and be aware of the limitations and accuracy of the assessments provided by these products.

Rule Two: Pay Attention to the Instructions

Follow the usage instructions for fitness trackers and wellness devices to ensure that you get the benefit of the verified assessment. Features that have been cleared by medical regulators have specific usage protocols that need to be followed for reliable results.

Rule Three: Focus on Trends, Not Data Points

Instead of focusing on individual data points, pay attention to trends over time. Longitudinal data can provide valuable insights into changes in your health metrics and lifestyle habits, helping you make informed decisions about your well-being.

Rule Four: Tracking the Basics Can Be Powerful

While there are products that offer to track more complex and less understood aspects of biology, focusing on basics like movement and sleep can be surprisingly powerful for improving overall health. Simple tracking of steps and sleep can lead to positive behavior changes and improved well-being.

Rule Five: Worried About Your Data? Take It to Your Doctor

If something in your data is making you worried, don’t hesitate to consult your doctor. Wearable data can provide additional information to healthcare professionals and fill in gaps in patients’ memories, leading to better-informed decisions about your health.

Rule Six: Don’t Forget About Privacy

Consider the privacy implications of using fitness and wellness tracking devices. Be cautious about the data you are sharing with companies and carefully review their privacy policies. Always weigh the potential utility of tracking against the risks to your privacy.

