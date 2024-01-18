Consumer Tech Poised For A Comeback Among Unicorns, Predicts Cowboy Ventures

Ten years after the coining of the term “unicorns” by Aileen Lee, the founder of Cowboy Ventures, the firm is back with a fresh analysis of private companies valued at over $1 billion. The landscape of unicorn companies has evolved significantly over the past decade, with a notable shift towards enterprise-focused ventures.

Key Takeaway Cowboy Ventures predicts a resurgence of exciting consumer-focused unicorns in the coming years, following the recent dominance of enterprise-oriented ventures.

The Changing Face of Unicorns

Cowboy Ventures’ recent findings reveal a substantial transformation in the nature of unicorn companies. The report indicates that the majority of unicorns, over 78%, are currently oriented towards business-to-business (B2B) operations. This marks a stark contrast from the scenario in 2013 when consumer-focused ventures dominated the unicorn landscape.

Anticipating the Resurgence

Having closely observed the tech industry for more than a decade, Cowboy Ventures anticipates a potential shift back towards consumer-focused unicorns. The firm suggests that the current emphasis on enterprise ventures may pave the way for the emergence of innovative and promising consumer tech unicorns in the near future.