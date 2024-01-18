Newsnews
Welcome To The Unicorn Club: A Decade Of Growth And Change

Written by: Alia Meadors | Published: 19 January 2024
It has been 10 years since the publication of “Welcome to the Unicorn Club,” and it’s time to reflect on the significant changes that have occurred since then. Let’s take a closer look at the evolution of the Unicorn Club and the trends that have shaped the landscape of VC-backed startups.

Key Takeaway

The unicorn landscape has undergone significant changes over the past decade, with a substantial increase in the number of unicorns and a shift towards enterprise-focused companies. While challenges related to valuation and capital efficiency persist, the future of unicorns remains promising, with expectations for continued growth and innovation.

The Rise of Unicorns: A 14x Increase

  • The number of unicorns has ballooned 14 times in the past decade, growing from 39 to 532, representing a wide array of sectors.
  • 78% of the current unicorns are focused on B2B, marking a significant shift from the consumer-oriented focus in 2013.
  • However, 93% of these unicorns are “papercorns,” privately valued companies, and 60% are “ZIRPicorns,” last valued during the near-zero interest rate period of 2020–2022.

The Changing Landscape: Enterprise vs. Consumer

  • Enterprise companies now account for 80% of the aggregate value of unicorns, a stark contrast to the 80% consumer-focused value in 2013.
  • The shift towards enterprise can be attributed to historical capital efficiency, predictable SaaS business models, and a growing number of potential acquirers.
  • Despite the dominance of enterprise, the pendulum is expected to swing back towards more exciting consumer unicorns in the coming years.

The Challenges of Valuation and Capital Efficiency

  • Capital efficiency has declined significantly over the past decade, particularly among enterprise unicorns, posing challenges for exits, venture returns, founders, and employees.
  • Interest rates and the influx of private capital have led to inflated valuations and reduced capital efficiency, impacting the financial outcomes of many unicorns.
  • Despite these challenges, there is evidence of a Software Unicorn Power Law, with the expectation of more than 1,000 unicorns in the U.S. by 2033.

The Future of Unicorns: Looking Ahead

  • Expectations for the next 10 years include a different and much larger list of unicorns in 2033, with changes in numbers, sectors, and founder backgrounds.
  • The impact of the past decade, including more shutdowns, down rounds, and scarred founders, employees, and investors, will be felt in the venture ecosystem.
  • Despite the challenges, the march of technology has created a wide array of unicorns, serving a diverse set of sectors, and is expected to continue to impact society and the economy.

