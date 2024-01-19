Newsnews
News

Private Equity: A Last Resort For Struggling Startups

Written by: Genovera Sell | Published: 20 January 2024
private-equity-a-last-resort-for-struggling-startups
News

Private equity could be the last resort for startups struggling to exit, as the IPO market’s return remains uncertain. With a towering pile of private companies in need of an exit or a bailout, alternative sources of liquidity are becoming increasingly important. Recent research from Cowboy Ventures’ Aileen Lee highlights the rapid accumulation of illiquid wealth in the private markets over the last decade, and the scarcity of exits for unicorns and other richly valued startups.

Key Takeaway

Private equity is becoming an increasingly important option for startups facing challenges in exiting the market, as traditional routes such as IPOs remain uncertain and elusive.

The Current Landscape

According to Lee’s findings, the number of unicorns in the U.S. has grown significantly, increasing 14 times over the past year to reach 532 in 2013 from just 39 in 2013. However, the rate at which unicorns went public has decreased, with only 7% of unicorns today finding an exit, down from 66% of the initial cohort. This presents a challenging situation for startups, as the traditional exit routes are becoming increasingly elusive.

Exploring New Exit Paths

Despite the difficulties, there is hope that untraveled and overgrown exit paths may open up this year. However, the potential downside is that these avenues may offer prices far lower than what many startups are willing to accept, leading to what can be described as painful price discovery.

The Role of Private Equity

Amidst this landscape, private equity is emerging as a potential solution for struggling startups. The uncertain IPO market and the scarcity of traditional exits are driving startups to consider alternative options, including partnerships with private equity firms. While this may not be the ideal scenario for startups, it could provide a much-needed lifeline for those in need of liquidity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Solid Co-founders Dispute FTV Capital’s Fraud Claims As “Completely Baseless And Incorrect”
News

Solid Co-founders Dispute FTV Capital’s Fraud Claims As “Completely Baseless And Incorrect”

by Oralia Valentino | 17 October 2023
Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy
News

Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy

by Raeann Hammer | 2 November 2023
California Passes Law Requiring Venture Firms To Disclose Investment Data
News

California Passes Law Requiring Venture Firms To Disclose Investment Data

by Eleen Peltier | 14 October 2023
Who Invests In Crowdfunding
FINTECH

Who Invests In Crowdfunding

by Loria Walley | 7 November 2023
How To Break Into Private Equity Without Banking Experience
FINTECH

How To Break Into Private Equity Without Banking Experience

by Freddy Asbury | 18 November 2023
Wealthy Individuals Who Seek High Returns Through Private Investments
FINTECH

Wealthy Individuals Who Seek High Returns Through Private Investments

by Charmaine Soliz | 11 November 2023
Singapore-based EduFi Raises $6.1 Million For Student Loan Platform
News

Singapore-based EduFi Raises $6.1 Million For Student Loan Platform

by Emlynne Bridges | 12 November 2023
The End Of Twitter Circles: A Void Unfilled By Instagram Close Friends
News

The End Of Twitter Circles: A Void Unfilled By Instagram Close Friends

by Adoree Ayala | 2 November 2023

Recent Stories

Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact
News

Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024
How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding
News

How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024
The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations
News

The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024
Plex To Launch TV And Movie Rentals Next Month
News

Plex To Launch TV And Movie Rentals Next Month

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024
TikTok’s New AI Song Feature: Creating Music With AI Prompts
News

TikTok’s New AI Song Feature: Creating Music With AI Prompts

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024
Cyberattack Disrupts Online Services For UK Councils
News

Cyberattack Disrupts Online Services For UK Councils

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024
Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts
News

Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024
Private Equity: A Last Resort For Struggling Startups
News

Private Equity: A Last Resort For Struggling Startups

by Genovera Sell | 20 January 2024