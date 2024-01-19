Newsnews
News

Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts

Written by: Portia Spurgeon | Published: 20 January 2024
amazons-buy-with-prime-unit-faces-layoffs-amid-broader-job-cuts
News

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has confirmed more job cuts, this time impacting its Buy with Prime segment. The company is making adjustments based on the needs of the business, resulting in the elimination of a small number of roles within the Buy with Prime team. The affected employees will receive at least 60 days of pay and benefits, as well as assistance from Amazon to help them find new positions within the company.

Key Takeaway

Amazon is implementing job cuts across various segments, including its Buy with Prime unit, as part of its efforts to align its workforce with the changing demands of the business. The company is committed to supporting affected employees during this transition.

Amazon’s Layoffs and Support for Employees

Amazon has laid off 30 employees, which is fewer than 5% of the staff in the Buy with Prime unit. The company has emphasized its commitment to supporting the affected workers in their transition to new roles. This move comes in the wake of broader job cuts across Amazon’s various divisions, including the recent layoffs at Twitch, Prime Video, and MGM Studios.

Buy with Prime: A Key Service for Amazon

Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime is a service that allows third-party merchants to offer Prime benefits such as free shipping and returns. The platform has seen strong adoption from merchants and positive feedback from customers. Amazon has expressed its dedication to investing significant resources in Buy with Prime to further enhance its offerings and build on its momentum.

Amazon’s Ongoing Workforce Adjustments

Amazon’s recent layoffs at Twitch, Prime Video, and MGM Studios, along with the job cuts in the Buy with Prime unit, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and adapt to evolving business needs. Despite these workforce adjustments, Amazon remains focused on driving innovation and delivering value to its customers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Era In Tech: Layoffs Are A Distant Memory
News

New Era In Tech: Layoffs Are A Distant Memory

by Trish Mixon | 27 September 2023
Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips
News

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips

by Denna Cowley | 12 September 2023
Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Anderea Vinson | 28 October 2023
Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments
News

Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments

by Laraine Wingo | 30 September 2023
VW’s Cariad Faces Layoffs And Software Delays
News

VW’s Cariad Faces Layoffs And Software Delays

by Rae Burnside | 30 October 2023
Flexport Implements Restructuring Strategy And Announces Layoffs
News

Flexport Implements Restructuring Strategy And Announces Layoffs

by Marrilee Loucks | 17 October 2023
Faire, Wholesale Marketplace, Implements Restructuring And Lays Off 20% Of Staff
News

Faire, Wholesale Marketplace, Implements Restructuring And Lays Off 20% Of Staff

by Dorelia Bertram | 4 November 2023
The Surprising Resurgence Of Tech Layoffs
News

The Surprising Resurgence Of Tech Layoffs

by Ninette Mcguinness | 24 October 2023

Recent Stories

Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact
News

Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024
How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding
News

How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024
The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations
News

The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024
Plex To Launch TV And Movie Rentals Next Month
News

Plex To Launch TV And Movie Rentals Next Month

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024
TikTok’s New AI Song Feature: Creating Music With AI Prompts
News

TikTok’s New AI Song Feature: Creating Music With AI Prompts

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024
Cyberattack Disrupts Online Services For UK Councils
News

Cyberattack Disrupts Online Services For UK Councils

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024
Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts
News

Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024
Private Equity: A Last Resort For Struggling Startups
News

Private Equity: A Last Resort For Struggling Startups

by Portia Spurgeon | 20 January 2024