Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has confirmed more job cuts, this time impacting its Buy with Prime segment. The company is making adjustments based on the needs of the business, resulting in the elimination of a small number of roles within the Buy with Prime team. The affected employees will receive at least 60 days of pay and benefits, as well as assistance from Amazon to help them find new positions within the company.

Key Takeaway Amazon is implementing job cuts across various segments, including its Buy with Prime unit, as part of its efforts to align its workforce with the changing demands of the business. The company is committed to supporting affected employees during this transition.

Amazon’s Layoffs and Support for Employees

Amazon has laid off 30 employees, which is fewer than 5% of the staff in the Buy with Prime unit. The company has emphasized its commitment to supporting the affected workers in their transition to new roles. This move comes in the wake of broader job cuts across Amazon’s various divisions, including the recent layoffs at Twitch, Prime Video, and MGM Studios.

Buy with Prime: A Key Service for Amazon

Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime is a service that allows third-party merchants to offer Prime benefits such as free shipping and returns. The platform has seen strong adoption from merchants and positive feedback from customers. Amazon has expressed its dedication to investing significant resources in Buy with Prime to further enhance its offerings and build on its momentum.

Amazon’s Ongoing Workforce Adjustments

Amazon’s recent layoffs at Twitch, Prime Video, and MGM Studios, along with the job cuts in the Buy with Prime unit, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and adapt to evolving business needs. Despite these workforce adjustments, Amazon remains focused on driving innovation and delivering value to its customers.