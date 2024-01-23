Newsnews
TikTok Layoffs: What’s Behind The Latest Round Of Job Cuts?

Written by: Korney Badger | Published: 24 January 2024
TikTok, the popular social media app, has recently made headlines for laying off approximately 60 employees, primarily in the sales and advertising departments. This move comes amidst a challenging period for the tech industry, with several companies implementing workforce reductions.

Key Takeaway

TikTok has laid off 60 employees, signaling potential challenges amid its growth and the integration of TikTok Shop.

TikTok’s Position in the Market

Despite facing scrutiny from Congress due to its Chinese parent company, TikTok continues to maintain its position as the top app in the entertainment category on the iOS App Store. Additionally, it holds the fifth spot among all free apps, surpassing competitors such as Instagram and Snapchat.

Decelerating Growth and Organizational Changes

Data from SensorTower indicates a slowdown in TikTok’s user growth, with a decrease from a 12% year-over-year growth rate in 2022 to 3% in 2023. While TikTok attributes the job cuts to a reorganization effort, some speculate that the integration of TikTok Shop, launched in the U.S. in September, may be contributing to the company’s challenges.

Industry-Wide Impact

The tech industry has witnessed widespread layoffs, with companies like Amazon, Google, Duolingo, and Discord implementing workforce reductions across various divisions. This trend mirrors the tech layoffs observed in the first quarter of the previous year, indicating a continued focus on cost-cutting measures.

Looking Ahead

As TikTok navigates its reorganization and addresses the impact of TikTok Shop on user experience, industry observers will be monitoring the company’s strategies to sustain its market position and address the challenges associated with its recent workforce reduction.

