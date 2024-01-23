Newsnews
Google Chrome Introduces AI-Powered Features For Writing, Tab Organization, And Theme Creation

Written by: Margo Hoang | Published: 24 January 2024
Google has announced the introduction of new AI-powered features to its Chrome web browser for Mac and Windows. These features are designed to enhance the user experience by providing assistance with writing, organizing tabs, and creating personalized themes.

Key Takeaway

Google Chrome is integrating AI technology to offer users assistance in writing, organizing tabs, and creating personalized themes, enhancing the overall browsing experience.

AI-Powered Writing Helper

One of the key additions is the AI-powered writing assistant, which will help users in drafting various types of content on the web, such as forum posts, business reviews, RSVPs, and more. This feature will be accessible by right-clicking on a text box or field on the web and selecting “help me write.” Users can expect AI-generated suggestions to assist them in their writing tasks.

Tab Organizer

Chrome’s Tab Groups feature will now be complemented by the Tab Organizer, an AI-powered tool that automatically suggests and creates tab groups based on the tabs users have open. By right-clicking on a tab and selecting “Organize Similar Tabs,” users can take advantage of this feature, which aims to simplify tab management, particularly for tasks like online shopping, research, and trip planning.

AI Theme Creator

Another addition is the AI theme creator, which leverages Google’s generative AI technology to allow users to generate custom themes for their Chrome browser. By selecting the “Create with AI” option in the “Customize Chrome” side panel, users can personalize their browsing experience based on subject, mood, visual style, and color.

