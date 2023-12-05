epic-games-and-lego-bring-a-new-adventure-to-fortnite

In an exciting move that is sure to delight gamers of all ages, Fortnite, the popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games, has announced its collaboration with Lego. This partnership brings forth a new Lego building game set to launch on December 7, expanding the horizons of the Fortnite universe and offering players a unique “survival crafting LEGO adventure.”

Lego Fortnite: A Multiplayer Game Experience

The Lego Fortnite game is designed for players aged 10 and up, promising an immersive multiplayer game world that showcases the building elements from Lego games. According to Epic Games, this new addition aims to encourage creativity, experimentation, and collaboration through play, offering a different experience from the intense battle royale mode that Fortnite is known for.

While details about the gameplay, map, and mechanics remain scarce, teaser images suggest an engaging and visually appealing game environment. This Lego integration with Fortnite is a testament to Epic Games’ commitment to expanding the Fortnite metaverse and offering players diverse and entertaining experiences.

Expanding Horizons with Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival

Besides the Lego partnership, Epic Games has also unveiled two other exciting additions to the Fortnite lineup. Rocket Racing, a supersonic arcade racer created by the team behind Rocket League, promises fast-paced action and exhilarating gameplay. Additionally, Fortnite Festival, a music game developed by the makers of Rock Band, allows players to take the stage and perform with hit music by their favorite artists.

These developments highlight Epic Games’ dedication to broadening its horizons and pushing the boundaries of online multiplayer gaming. The recent acquisitions of Psyonix, the studio behind Rocket League, and Harmonix, creator of Rock Band, demonstrate their commitment to expanding and diversifying their gaming portfolio.

Epic Games’ Commitment to Youth-Friendly Entertainment

Lego Fortnite is an important step for Epic Games in attracting younger players while maintaining a kid-friendly environment. Although the FTC had previously fined the company $520 million due to concerns regarding in-game purchases and online safety for young players, Epic Games has taken significant measures to address these issues. These steps include implementing “cabined accounts” for players under the age of 13, which come with specific restrictions and safety measures.

With competition from the likes of Roblox and Minecraft, epic aims to gain traction in the younger gaming audience. Their partnership with Lego, known for its collaborative building experiences, aligns with this goal and provides an opportunity for children to explore imaginative play within the Fortnite universe.