disney-partners-with-epic-games-to-create-new-entertainment-universe-in-fortnite

Epic Games has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Disney, revealing that the entertainment giant will be taking a $1.5 billion equity stake in the gaming company. The partnership aims to create an all-new games and entertainment universe within the popular game Fortnite, featuring characters from Disney’s extensive catalog.

Disney and Epic Games Join Forces

The collaboration between Disney and Epic Games is set to bring characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more to life within the Fortnite universe. This ambitious project will utilize Epic’s Unreal Engine and is designed to be interoperable with Fortnite, leveraging Epic’s existing online social gaming infrastructure.

Massive Opportunities for Growth

Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the significant growth and expansion opportunities it presents. The collaboration is a result of Epic’s participation in a Disney Accelerator program back in 2017, marking Disney’s substantial entry into the gaming world.

Expanding Fortnite’s Reach

Epic Games’ expansion of Fortnite’s scope in recent years has transformed the game into a platform for user-generated content and brand collaborations. The addition of Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival demonstrates Epic’s commitment to diversifying the Fortnite experience.

Building a Persistent and Interoperable Ecosystem

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney emphasized the innovative nature of the collaboration, aiming to create a persistent, open, and interoperable ecosystem that unites the Disney and Fortnite communities. The partnership is set to redefine online social worlds, enabling collaborative building and gameplay experiences.

Unleashing Creative Potential

The collaboration presents an opportunity for Disney to leverage Epic’s tools for creating online social worlds, allowing a wide audience to build and play together. Additionally, the Fortnite store’s infrastructure offers potential for a digital shopping experience featuring Disney-inspired goods.

Anticipated Release

While the release date for the collaboration remains unspecified, the announcement suggests that players can look forward to experiencing the ambitious project in the near future, avoiding a prolonged wait for this innovative partnership to come to fruition.