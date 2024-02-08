Newsnews
OpenAI Establishes New Team To Focus On Child Safety In AI Use

Written by: Ninetta Rodarte | Published: 8 February 2024
OpenAI, a leading AI research lab, has recently announced the formation of a dedicated team to address concerns related to the use of AI tools by children. The new team, known as the Child Safety team, aims to explore ways to prevent the misuse or abuse of AI tools by underage users.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI has established a dedicated Child Safety team to address concerns related to the use of AI tools by children, reflecting the company’s commitment to ensuring responsible and safe AI usage among minors.

Focus on Child Safety

The Child Safety team at OpenAI is actively collaborating with platform policy, legal, and investigations groups within the organization, as well as external partners, to manage processes, incidents, and reviews associated with underage users. The team is currently seeking to hire a child safety enforcement specialist who will be responsible for implementing OpenAI’s policies in the context of AI-generated content and overseeing review processes related to sensitive content, particularly content relevant to children.

Regulatory Compliance and Concerns

OpenAI’s move to establish a dedicated team for child safety comes in the wake of increasing scrutiny and concerns regarding the use of AI tools by minors. The company is also aligning its efforts with existing regulations such as the U.S. Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule, which mandates strict controls over children’s online activities and data collection by companies.

Challenges and Partnerships

With the rise in the use of AI tools by kids and teens for various purposes, including educational and personal issues, there is a growing need to address the potential risks associated with such usage. OpenAI’s recent partnership with Common Sense Media and its collaboration on developing kid-friendly AI guidelines underscore the company’s commitment to ensuring responsible and safe AI usage among minors.

