Newsnews
News

President Biden Takes Action To Ensure AI Safety And Security

Written by: Jeannine Caudill | Published: 31 October 2023
president-biden-takes-action-to-ensure-ai-safety-and-security
News

The Biden administration is making significant strides in addressing the safety and security concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). President Joe Biden has recently issued an executive order (EO) that aims to establish new standards for AI safety and security. This move comes as the rapid advancement of generative AI models, like ChatGPT and foundation AI models developed by OpenAI, has sparked a global debate on the need for regulations to prevent potential pitfalls.

Key Takeaway

President Biden has issued an executive order to set new standards for AI safety and security, requiring developers of powerful AI systems to share safety test results and related data with the U.S. government.

Addressing the Growing Concerns

The executive order focuses on protecting Americans from the risks associated with AI systems. As AI capabilities grow, so do their implications for safety and security. The order aims to ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy before they are made available to the public.

The order aligns the new AI safety and security standards with the Defense Production Act of 1950. It specifically targets foundation AI models that may pose risks to national security, economic security, or public health. By doing so, it covers a broad range of AI models that have the potential to impact society.

Establishing Accountability and Transparency

The executive order requires developers of the most powerful AI systems to share their safety test results and relevant data with the U.S. government. This measure will provide accountability and transparency in the development of AI technologies. It aims to prevent any potential risks that AI systems may pose to individuals and the nation.

To further strengthen AI safety and security, the order outlines plans to develop new tools and systems. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will play a crucial role in developing extensive red-team testing standards before the release of AI systems. Additionally, the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security will address AI risks related to critical infrastructure.

Broader Implications

While the executive order acknowledges the need to address issues such as equity and civil rights, some may argue that it lacks enforceability. The order emphasizes fairness in the criminal justice system and encourages the development of best practices for the use of AI in various areas. However, further legislative changes might be necessary to ensure the full enforcement of these guidelines.

The executive order also addresses concerns about data privacy. It calls on Congress to pass bipartisan data privacy legislation to protect Americans’ data and advocates for federal support in developing privacy-preserving AI techniques.

As Europe moves towards passing extensive AI regulations, the rest of the world is also grappling with the challenges posed by AI. President Biden’s executive order represents a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of AI systems. Its impact on major AI developers, including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Meta, remains to be seen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

GGV Announces Split Of China Business Following Congressional Probe
News

GGV Announces Split Of China Business Following Congressional Probe

by Ketty Racine | 22 September 2023
Google.org To Invest $20M In AI-Focused Grants For Think Tanks And Academic Institutions
News

Google.org To Invest $20M In AI-Focused Grants For Think Tanks And Academic Institutions

by Emalee Buckler | 12 September 2023
How Will AI-Generated Images Impact Elections?
News

How Will AI-Generated Images Impact Elections?

by Marcie Caruso | 9 September 2023
CHIPS Act: The Need For A Historic Investment In Memory Production
News

CHIPS Act: The Need For A Historic Investment In Memory Production

by Twila Sinclair | 14 October 2023
Catching Up With Keith Rabois: Insights On The State Of VC, His Latest Investment, And Presidential Backing
News

Catching Up With Keith Rabois: Insights On The State Of VC, His Latest Investment, And Presidential Backing

by Kandace Zayas | 28 October 2023
DeepMind’s Proposal For Ethical AI Evaluation Framework
News

DeepMind’s Proposal For Ethical AI Evaluation Framework

by Noelyn Halcomb | 22 October 2023
X Introduces New Control To Restrict Replies To Verified Accounts
News

X Introduces New Control To Restrict Replies To Verified Accounts

by Heloise Kiefer | 10 October 2023
Biden Administration Intensifies Restrictions On Nvidia Chip Shipments To China, Impacting AI Industry
News

Biden Administration Intensifies Restrictions On Nvidia Chip Shipments To China, Impacting AI Industry

by Ibbie Owings | 19 October 2023

Recent Stories

President Biden Takes Action To Ensure AI Safety And Security
News

President Biden Takes Action To Ensure AI Safety And Security

by Jeannine Caudill | 31 October 2023
Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads
News

Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads

by Jeannine Caudill | 31 October 2023
Cruise Suspends Driverless Operations In Multiple Markets
News

Cruise Suspends Driverless Operations In Multiple Markets

by Jeannine Caudill | 30 October 2023
Web Summit Names Katherine Maher, Former Wikimedia CEO, As New Leader
News

Web Summit Names Katherine Maher, Former Wikimedia CEO, As New Leader

by Jeannine Caudill | 30 October 2023
Shein Expands Its Fashion Empire By Acquiring Struggling UK Brand Missguided
News

Shein Expands Its Fashion Empire By Acquiring Struggling UK Brand Missguided

by Jeannine Caudill | 30 October 2023
New Korean VC Firm KIPSEA Launches $60 Million Southeast Asia Fund
News

New Korean VC Firm KIPSEA Launches $60 Million Southeast Asia Fund

by Jeannine Caudill | 30 October 2023
VW’s Cariad Faces Layoffs And Software Delays
News

VW’s Cariad Faces Layoffs And Software Delays

by Jeannine Caudill | 30 October 2023
Posts With Misinformation On X Become ‘ineligible For Revenue Share’ Says Musk
News

Posts With Misinformation On X Become ‘ineligible For Revenue Share’ Says Musk

by Jeannine Caudill | 30 October 2023