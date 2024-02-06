Newsnews
Shady Telecom And Texan Front ‘Life Corporation’ Behind AI-generated Biden Calls

Written by: Sapphira Maness | Published: 7 February 2024
Voters in New Hampshire were recently targeted by a series of deceptive calls, allegedly from President Biden, urging them not to participate in the primary election. An investigation into the matter revealed that the calls were orchestrated by Life Corporation, a Texas-based company with a history of disseminating misinformation.

Key Takeaway

Life Corporation, in collaboration with a telecoms provider called Lingo, orchestrated AI-generated calls impersonating President Biden, prompting investigations and legal actions.

Investigation Unveils Deceptive Practices

The state Attorney General in New Hampshire took note of the suspicious calls in mid-January, prompting an immediate investigation into potential voter suppression tactics. Subsequently, other agencies and authorities, including California AG Rob Bonta and the FCC, joined the efforts to address the situation.

Impersonation and Illegal Activities

The calls, which featured an AI-generated imitation of President Biden, not only discouraged participation in the New Hampshire primary but also violated various laws. The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, a nationwide initiative, was alerted to the fraudulent calls, recognizing the severity of the situation.

Shady Telecoms Provider and Dubious History

Investigators traced the origin of the calls to Lingo, a telecoms provider with a history of engaging in illegal call operations under various aliases. The FCC’s records indicate a pattern of unlawful conduct by the company over the years.

Life Corporation’s Involvement

While Lingo was responsible for transmitting the calls, it was revealed that Life Corporation, owned by Walter Monk, was the driving force behind the deceptive campaign. Notably, Life Corporation has a history of illegal activities, as evidenced by previous citations from the FCC.

Ongoing Legal Actions

Despite identifying the entities involved, legal actions are just commencing. Both Life Corporation and Lingo have been issued cease and desist orders, but further charges may be pursued. The New Hampshire AG’s office is actively pursuing document preservation notices and subpoenas to gather relevant records for the ongoing investigation.

