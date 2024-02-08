FCC Declares AI-voiced Robocalls Illegal: New Rule To Combat Scams

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken a significant step in the ongoing battle against robocalls by officially declaring AI-generated voices as “artificial” and therefore illegal when used in automated calling scams. This new rule, while not entirely novel, reinforces the prohibition of artificial and pre-recorded messages under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Examining the Legality of AI-Cloned Voice Calls

For months, the FCC has been deliberating on whether AI-generated voice calls should be outlawed. The recent high-profile case of a fake President Biden calling New Hampshire citizens and the subsequent efforts by Attorneys General and the FCC to address such deceptive operations have underscored the need for clarity on this matter.

Previously, the legality of using AI voice clones in the context of automated calls was ambiguous. However, the recent ruling establishes that AI-generated fake voices in calls are now explicitly prohibited, aiming to deter negative uses of AI and ensure consumer protection under the TCPA.

Protecting Consumers from Harmful AI-Generated Calls

The FCC’s declaratory ruling emphasizes the potential harm caused by voice cloning and other uses of AI in calls, highlighting the unique risks they pose to consumers. By requiring consent for such calls, consumers are empowered to avoid or approach such calls with caution, knowing that they have the right not to receive them.