Newsnews
News

FCC Moves To Ban AI-Generated Robocalls, Making Fraud Charges Easier

Written by: Helenka Aronson | Published: 1 February 2024
fcc-moves-to-ban-ai-generated-robocalls-making-fraud-charges-easier
News

No one likes robocalls, and the use of AI-generated voices, such as that of President Biden, has made them even more intolerable. The FCC is now proposing to outlaw the use of voice cloning technology in robocalls, making it easier to prosecute the operators of these fraudulent calls.

Key Takeaway

The FCC is taking steps to outlaw the use of AI-generated voices in robocalls, aiming to empower authorities to crack down on fraudulent call operations and protect consumers from scams.

Cracking Down on Illegal Robocalls

The FCC’s move comes in response to the recent surge in fake Biden calls in New Hampshire, which aimed to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and suppress voters. While robocalls are generally illegal, the use of voice cloning technology in such calls will now be explicitly deemed illegal, simplifying the process of charging those responsible for these scams.

Empowering State Attorneys General

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized that this action will provide State Attorneys General offices with new tools to combat these scams and protect consumers. By recognizing AI-powered voice cloning as illegal under existing law, the FCC aims to facilitate crackdowns on fraudulent robocalls.

Investigating the Risk of AI-Enhanced Robocalls

The FCC is leveraging the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to prosecute robocallers and telephone scammers. However, the legality of cloned voices under this act has been ambiguous. To address this, the FCC is considering issuing a Declaratory Ruling that would classify AI-powered voice cloning as falling under the category of “artificial” voices, thereby making it illegal.

Adapting to Technological Advancements

The evolving landscape of telephone, messaging, and generative voice technologies necessitates rapid iterations of the law. While the legal applications of voice cloning technology may exist, the focus remains on curbing its illegal use in robocalls. The FCC’s efforts reflect a work in progress to combat fraudulent calls and protect consumers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

FCC Aims To Investigate The Risks Of AI-Enhanced Robocalls
News

FCC Aims To Investigate The Risks Of AI-Enhanced Robocalls

by Bambi Truman | 24 October 2023
Biden Administration Intensifies Restrictions On Nvidia Chip Shipments To China, Impacting AI Industry
News

Biden Administration Intensifies Restrictions On Nvidia Chip Shipments To China, Impacting AI Industry

by Ibbie Owings | 19 October 2023
10 Amazing Smart Glasses For iPhone For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Smart Glasses For iPhone For 2024

by Meryl Fraley | 12 October 2023
14 Amazing Augmented Reality Goggles for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Augmented Reality Goggles for 2024

by Pollyanna Tedesco | 22 August 2023
11 Amazing Smart Glasses For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Smart Glasses For 2024

by Marthena Wells | 6 November 2023
New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation
News

New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation

by Bess Gudino | 6 September 2023
8 Amazing Smart Home Phone For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Smart Home Phone For 2024

by Beatriz Maples | 11 October 2023
12 Best Gosumos™ Remote Control Augmented Reality Stickers for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Gosumos™ Remote Control Augmented Reality Stickers for 2024

by Fifi Rosario | 18 October 2023

Recent Stories

Mark Zuckerberg Defends Teenage Creators’ Right To Public Instagram Accounts
News

Mark Zuckerberg Defends Teenage Creators’ Right To Public Instagram Accounts

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024
US Takes Action Against China-Backed Hacking Operation Threatening American Infrastructure
News

US Takes Action Against China-Backed Hacking Operation Threatening American Infrastructure

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024
Instagram Threads To Introduce Trends Feature, Confirms Instagram Head Adam Mosseri
News

Instagram Threads To Introduce Trends Feature, Confirms Instagram Head Adam Mosseri

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024
Understanding The USCIS H-1B Lottery And Filing Fee Updates
News

Understanding The USCIS H-1B Lottery And Filing Fee Updates

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024
Apple’s Vision Pro: A Game Changer For Mindfulness
News

Apple’s Vision Pro: A Game Changer For Mindfulness

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024
EBay Fined $59M By Justice Department For Selling Illegal Pill-Counterfeiting Equipment
News

EBay Fined $59M By Justice Department For Selling Illegal Pill-Counterfeiting Equipment

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024
Aim Security Raises $10M To Secure GenAI Applications
News

Aim Security Raises $10M To Secure GenAI Applications

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024
FCC Moves To Ban AI-Generated Robocalls, Making Fraud Charges Easier
News

FCC Moves To Ban AI-Generated Robocalls, Making Fraud Charges Easier

by Helenka Aronson | 1 February 2024